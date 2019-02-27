Northern View staff Ed Evans (left) and Terry St. Pierre show their support for Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 27. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

Rupertites show support for Pink Shirt Day

Are you wearing a pink shirt today? Send us your photos!

Northern View staff wore pink to the office on Wednesday to show their support for Pink Shirt Day and anti-bullying initiatives.

Account representative Ed Evans wore a pink polo and Terry St. Pierre, who leads circulation and distribution, layered a pink T-shirt over long sleeves.

“No one should be bullied at school or anywhere else,” said St. Pierre. “They should be free to be who they are.”

Are you wearing pink today? Send your photos to newsroom@thenortherview.com.


