Rupertites show support for Pink Shirt Day

Are you wearing a pink shirt today? Send us your photos!

Northern View staff Ed Evans (left) and Terry St. Pierre show their support for Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 27. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

Northern View staff wore pink to the office on Wednesday to show their support for Pink Shirt Day and anti-bullying initiatives.

Account representative Ed Evans wore a pink polo and Terry St. Pierre, who leads circulation and distribution, layered a pink T-shirt over long sleeves.

“No one should be bullied at school or anywhere else,” said St. Pierre. “They should be free to be who they are.”

Josh and I representing at the North Coast Community Office of @nathancullen and @JenniferRice6 pic.twitter.com/UGlA7GJgC9 — News Hound (Joey) (@armchairchief) February 27, 2019

