Rupertites show support for Pink Shirt Day

Northern View staff wore pink to the office on Wednesday to show their support for Pink Shirt Day and anti-bullying initiatives.
Account representative Ed Evans wore a pink polo and Terry St. Pierre, who leads circulation and distribution, layered a pink T-shirt over long sleeves.
“No one should be bullied at school or anywhere else,” said St. Pierre. “They should be free to be who they are.”
Josh and I representing at the North Coast Community Office of @nathancullen and @JenniferRice6 pic.twitter.com/UGlA7GJgC9
— News Hound (Joey) (@armchairchief) February 27, 2019
