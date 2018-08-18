Rupertites contribute funds to wildfire relief effort

Todd Stephens helps his daughter Mya-Lee as she donates some money to the wildfire fighting efforts at a fundraising barbecue at MacCarthy GM on Aug. 23. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Even though Prince Rupert has not been as directly impacted by this summer’s wildfires, its residents are doing what they can to support those who are.

Members of the community gathered to enjoy a barbecue and donate money to the wildfire fighting effort on Aug. 17 at the MacCarthy GM dealership in Prince Rupert’s industrial park.

MacCarthy owner and operator Kevin MacCarthy said the barbecue drew a great response from the community, with approximately 80 people coming at various times in the early afternoon, donating just over $500 to the cause.

“The nice thing about being in a small town is that community is big here,” he said. “If something were to happen here, we’re surrounded by forest, if this was to go up we’d be in the same situation and it would be nice for others to help us.

“So we do what we can and it’s nice to be in this position to help others, so it means a lot.”

