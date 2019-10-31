Pinder Johal owner of the accounting firm Johal and Associates received a gift from employee Tracey-Stace Smith, who has worked there for two decades, celebrating Johal for being an equal opportunity employer. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert employers celebrated for equal opportunity practices

Thompson Community Services is recognizing fair employment for persons with disabilities

Last Tuesday afternoon equal opportunity employers in Prince Rupert received a surprise gift and a big thank you from Thompson Community Services (TCS).

“We’re here today because we are celebrating equal opportunity employers,” Melanie White, employment coach at TCS, said. TCS helps people with disabilities find employment that meets their capabilities and ensures they are paid the minimum wage.

One of the stops along the journey was at accounting firm Johal and Associates where employee Tracey-Stace Smith presented owner Pinder Johal with a personalized mug and a card.

“Tracey has been here for 20 years and she is always full of enthusiasm during the one day a week she comes in and the office just enjoys having her here. The enthusiasm on the job really gives back [to the workforce],” Johal said.

READ MORE: Employment disability month shows how everyone can bring value to the workplace

“It’s so important for people to be included when they are working. They get a paycheck like everyone else, pay taxes like everyone else and they also feel included. They are a part of the team and get to go to any opportunities the employers might have,” White said.

White and her fellow coworkers at TCS worked with the employees on a list highlighting what the value of equal opportunity employers is to them, which was also read out to their employers:

I am worth it; I feel proud of my job and to be working like other people; I’m part of the team; I feel I have a purpose; I feel like I belong here; I feel respected; I feel valued; I get paid a fair wage, minimum wage or higher, same as everyone else; I get a pay stub and pay taxes; my work must be important and I must have skills to have a job here; I’m part of a union; I get invited to work functions; the other staff joke with me or talk to me; I can use the facilities at work; abd I love telling everyone about my job here.

The Northern View also received a pleasant surprise from our carrier Sam Jones who has been a carrier with us since our very first paper hit your front porch.

“We are so proud of Sam,” Todd Hamilton, The Northern View publisher, said. “He is one of the most dependable carriers we have. We’re lucky to have him on our team.”

READ MORE: Fairview Management no longer operating in Rupert, Thompson Community Services taking over

 

Darrell Robinson presenting to Sheila Pearce at the Coast Guard. (photo courtesy of Melanie White)

DJ Pascual presenting to Erica Collison who trained him to stock shelves which helped him get a job stocking shelves in Walmart. (photo courtesy of Melanie White)

Stacy Whomes presenting Paula Barg at the Crest hotel. (photo courtesy of Melanie White)

Stacy Whomes presenting to Scott Farwell at the Crest hotel. (photo courtesy of Melanie White)

Jason DeAroujo (left) and Marcus Helin (right) presenting Alena Helin and Michael LeBlanc (centre) at TCS. (photo courtesy of Melanie White)

Jesse Ford presenting Renee Pottle (left) at Lighten-Up Electric with a gift and card. (photo courtesy of Melanie White)

Laura Garabed accepted her and Danielle Parnell’s recognition cups from DJ Pascual. (photo courtesy of Melanie White)

Leigh-Anne Pascual is recognizing KAPS’ Colleen Hermanson (and another cup for Brenda Laidley) who pays for Leigh-Anne to pick up food from Save-on-Foods and deliver to the community. (photo courtesy of Melanie White)

