Mrs. Ball’s Chutney (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Rupert Meats stocks a taste of home for South Africans

From biltong to Mrs. Ball’s chutney, traditional cultural foods to try out

Rupert Meats on 3rd Ave. East stocks traditional goods and gives locals a cultural taste of foods found in South Africa.

For anyone having grown up in the southern hemisphere country, seeing Mrs. Ball’s chutney on the counter at Rupert Meats will bring back memories of this traditional condiment being in mom’s cupboard back home.

“It all started eight years ago when a South African doctor came into the shop and asked for droë wors,” said Gauthier Michael, owner of Rupert Meats. “The doctors kept wanting me to make biltong as well and one year, Dr. Klopper gave me the recipe and we made some.”

Biltong is a South African treat, similar to beef jerky, it is dried out and spiced beef that is either cut up or sold as a single piece to be cut later.

“Now they say it’s better than the biltong that they used to get back home,” said Michael. “We have had people from Kitimat come to the shop looking for the products we stock.”

Traditional South African products like koo canned guava halves, rooibos tea and milo energy drink are also stocked by the butcher.

“We make biltong and droë wors on the premises and we can’t seem to stock enough,” said Tammy Dyck, front store manager.

Tammy and her mom, Lee-Ann service the front store and take care of customers.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Milo energy drink, Koo Guavas and Rooibos Tea (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Droë Wors, traditional dried sausage (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

