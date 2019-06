The Skeena River Relay took place on June 1, attracting hundreds of eager runners on the Prince Rupert to Terrace course.

The race, now in its 18th year, is split into 10 different stretches of roadway along Highway 16. Teams work in groups of 10 to conquer the winding terrain.

READ MORE: The origins of the Skeena River Relay

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter