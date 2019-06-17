‘Ruff week over for canine owners as Prince Rupert dog park reopens

McKay Street dog park was temporarily closed for repairs after a car crashed into fence

Despite a sign reading “out of service” still hanging on the gate of Prince Rupert’s dog park, the popular play field for canines reopened Friday, June 14.

The park, located on McKay St., was temporarily closed for more than a week to repair a fence that had been smashed in by a vehicle.

A driver hit a section of the fence at the designated dog park on McKay St. Part of the fence lifted from the ground leaving an exposed escape route for unleashed canines to run into the street.

The City of Prince Rupert opened the park on Oct. 2018 for dog owners seeking a fenced off-leash dog area. The McKay dog park was created after the former, unofficial, dog park near the civic centre was reverted back into a baseball field.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist