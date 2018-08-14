Rescuing reptiles in Prince Rupert

‘Snake whisperer’ Crystal Gilbert heals and rehomes injured pets

Crystal Gilbert used to be terrified of snakes but now the Snake Whisperer — as she’s known to friends — owns 12, many of which are rescues and it’s not cheap.

Her fiancé Les Temple wanted a snake for a pet, and one day Gilbert surprised him with their first.

That was four years ago, she’s since become so good at taking care of snakes, Gilbert said she has even trained some of them to only poop on paper.

READ and WATCH MORE: A wishlist for Prince Rupert’s wildlife shelter

Gilbert has tricks to tame snakes. She scent-trains them by putting a worn shirt in their cage so they get used to her smell, and eventually see her as “a piece of furniture. The more regular their surroundings are, the calmer they’re going to be.”

While Gilbert and Temple love rescuing snakes, it’s getting expensive.

It currently costs $60 a week to feed all 12 snakes, but as the snakes grow larger — the boa constrictors are expected to grow up to 10 feet long — it’ll be $120 a week. Almost as much as their rent, Temple jokes.

Then there’s the heaters, hides, huts, water bowls, and tanks. Temple builds his own snake huts.

To offset the costs, Gilbert makes fully-beaded dreamcatchers, which she sells at the Museum of Northern B.C. or for custom orders. The former owners of Paws and Claws found several tanks for the snakes, and Leeann’s Pet Shop has helped with advice and finding new homes for the snakes.

One of their snakes, Anarchy, is moving to Kitimat next week with a new owner. Gilbert said the couple is always available to help.

“We stick with the new parents for as long as we need them. They can call us for any advice, anything at all. We’ll rush over and we’ll help.”

Any money they earn from rehoming a snake goes to feed the other snakes in their care.

So what is it about snakes that helped them slither into Gilbert’s heart?

They’re surprisingly calm and cuddly. She said the snakes have a similar effect as service pets.

“I used to suffer from severe depression. It’s just something about these guys that calms me. I hold them and my panic attacks go away,” she said. “I guess I feel like their mommy.”

Her snake skills can be sought out through Leeann’s Pet Shop, which also accepts donations on behalf of the rescued snakes.

Soon, Gilbert and Temple may have even more snakes on their hands — one of their boa constrictors may be pregnant. If she is, they will rehome the baby snakes.

READ MORE: Grade 7 students fundraise, offer donations to Prince Rupert’s wildlife shelter


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Sandy Smith’s gift of knowledge

Just Posted

Rescuing reptiles in Prince Rupert

‘Snake whisperer’ Crystal Gilbert heals and rehomes injured pets

Rupertites compete in half-marathon Babine mountain race

Hah Nic Na’ Aah trail run had 55 northwestern B.C. runners climb more than 1,000 metres

$67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Government of Canada awarded a contract to lease two vessels from New Brunswick

Stage shots from 20th annual Udderfest

Photos from Udderfest 2018 in Prince Rupert’s Tom Rooney Theatre

Prince Rupert’s rank on Canadian Community Crime Tracker

2017’s crime stats are in across the country, with violent crime on the rise

Heart of Our City: Sandy Smith’s gift of knowledge

In Prince Rupert, Sandy Smith teaches others how to weave cedar — for free

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Child dies in boating incident in Okanagan

A North Vancouver family was boating on Kalamalka Lake in Vernon when the incident occured

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Kayak in Indian Arm waters off B.C.’s Deep Cove and feast on famous doughnuts

About a half hour drive from Vancouver, Deep Cove is a great kayaking spot for locals and tourists

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

Most Read

  • Rescuing reptiles in Prince Rupert

    ‘Snake whisperer’ Crystal Gilbert heals and rehomes injured pets