Team Fierce, Nicole Tattersall, left, Norm Pierce, Joanne Pierce and Jan Curry at the 2019 Relay For Life in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Relay For Life in Prince Rupert raises nearly $68,000 for cancer research

For 12 hours, survivors and supporters walked the middle school track for the annual event

After each lap around the middle school track, Relay For Life participants, basking in the sunlight, placed a bead around a string to tally up how many laps they had done — a Prince Rupert tradition.

“A few years ago we had people counting their laps trying to see how many laps they could get and they wanted prizes and stuff, and so we started making lanyards for people so they can put a bead on for every lap that they’ve done. And so it’s kind of become a bit of a thing with our Relay For Life event,” said Amy Wakelin, a participant with the Relay For Life fundraiser for cancer research.

The 2019 Relay For Life in Prince Rupert kicked off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, with a survivor lap, and ended at 10 p.m. with the luminary ceremony and remembering those who had passed.

READ MORE: Why We Relay— Cancer doesn’t just affect a family, it affects a community

Teams raised money for cancer research leading up to the event, and the unofficial results on Monday, May 27 was that they had raised more than $67,991, surpassing their goal by nearly $8,000.

“My late husband passed away from cancer about seven years ago. In 2015 I was diagnosed with cancer myself. We need a cure, and that’s why,” said Jen Musgrave, one of the Relay organizers. “It’s why I’m here, it’s why I do it.”

Bands played on the outdoor stage throughout the day, there was a food truck, bake sales, and one long-distance runner who ran 50km on the track during the relay.

“We relay because we want to support each other, and I know cancer research definitely works, I’ve benefited from it. And I relay for the next person who has to sit in the chair and hear that news,” said cancer survivor, Joanne Pierce, member of Team Fierce.

More WHY WE RELAY stories here.

Tannery McIntyre, left, Kinsey McIntyre, Sarah Mitchell and Grace Norman put a bead around a lanyard for each lap they walk at the Prince Rupert Relay For Life event on Saturday, May 25. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Cynthia Pyde and Jen Musgrave, one of the Relay For Life organizers, walk around the middle school track together on Saturday, May 25. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Martin Schouw ran 50km on Saturday, May 25, most of it on the middle school track in support of the Prince Rupert Relay For Life. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Several Charles Hays Secondary School students were at the middle school track for the Relay For Life on Saturday, May 25, in support of their friend Isaac Mastroianni, who battled with a brain tumour last year. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Very Legal, Very Cool were one of the bands that entertained Relay For Life participants on May 25 as they walked the track. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

