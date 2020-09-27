How much do you know about television programming? (Pixabay)

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Normally, new television shows begin around this time in the fall, but this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some new shows have not been filmed.

This means television watchers will have the choice of watching reruns or discovering a series new to them.

If you’re looking for some television viewing for this fall and winter, the following quiz may help provide you with some ideas.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Just Posted

Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive garnishes generous portions

Food donations will sustain the Prince Rupert Food Bank for three months.

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

Haida hereditary chief is BC Liberal Candidate for North Coast Region

Roy Jones Jr. is named BC Liberal MLA candidate for the North Coast

$3.4 million childcare centre to be built in Lax Kw’alaams

Lax Kw’alaams funding has been approved through the provincial New Spaces Fund

COVID-19 cases grow to 13 at B.C. First Nation near Fort St. James

“This is very serious,” says Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Liberals reach deal with NDP on COVID-19 aid bill, likely averting election

NDP and the Liberals have reached an agreement on COVID-19 sick-leave

Most Read