Krista Ediger borrowed this camo shotgun to take some shots on the trap range. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

PRPA Community Investment Fund hits its target once again

Prince Rupert Port Authority contributes $29,500 to revitalization of Rod and Gun Club

It’s a sure shot for the latest installment of the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund, with $29,500 being contributed to the Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club.

The announcement was made on the morning of Dec. 9 in the newly renovated clubhouse, shortly before shooters took to the range for the annual Family Fun Day event, perhaps best known as the “Turkey Shoot”. The event gives shooters a chance to spend any shells they haven’t used during the year, as well as give newcomers an opportunity to try their hand at the activity.

The clubhouse has been renovated inside and out, making it energy efficient, able to hold events, and greatly reducing the utility bill. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Ken Moore of the Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club gives a rundown of how to safely operate a shotgun while on the shooting range. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Guests enjoyed a celebratory cake courtesy of the Prince Rupert Port Authority. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Located a short drive outside of Prince Rupert, across from Oliver Lake, the Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club (PRRGC) has been in operation since the 1940s. The club currently sits at around 200 members, with hundreds more making use of the facility on a regular basis. Firearm safety and instruction, outdoor recreation skills, angling, and conservation efforts are just some of the skills and ideas taught at the club.

Serious issues had recently befallen the PRRGC though, particularly with their clubhouse which was built in 1952. A major renovation, including a new roof, exterior siding, windows, lighting, insulation, and even a pellet stove, has now made the space energy efficient, and capable of holding functions and gatherings.

Ken Moore and Natalie Allen make the announcement of $29,500 that the Prince Rupert Port Authority contributed to the Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club through the Community Investment Fund. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club president Bob Bauer prepares to cut the cake. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Ken Moore provides some instruction to Natalie Allen before she takes her next shot. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Port’s contribution also helped significantly expand the capacity of the club’s rifle range. The overall distance was improved from 100 to 150 metres, while two shooting stations were added so five people can now shoot at one time. Not only will this benefit club members, but it also means that organizations such as the RCMP, Canadian Border Services Agency, Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Royal Canadian Rangers can use the range for training purposes.

READ MORE: Brand new wrestling mats on display at Charles Hays

“We are happy to invest in improvements at the Prince Rupert Rod & Gun Club, as the upgrades to the facility serve a broad group of community members, from outdoor recreation enthusiasts to various organizations who have specific requirements for training,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, said. “Through our Community Investment Fund, we are proud to support local organizations, the majority of which are volunteer-led, in their endeavours to provide or improve recreational opportunities for residents of the North Coast.”

Under the guidance of Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club president Bob Bauer, Indira Smith lets fly at the escaping clay target on the trap range. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Krista Ediger takes stock of her upcoming shot, while Indira Smith reloads after shooting off a round. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

In addition to club members and guests, the PRRGC ranges are used for training by groups such as the RCMP, CBSA and Royal Canadian Rangers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“As time goes by age starts to show and it was time to do a major renovation. With the generosity of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, we were able to renew the shine of the clubhouse and bring it up to a standard that we can be proud of,” Bob Bauer, president of PRRGC, said. “With the help of the Community Investment Fund we now have a more safe and sustainable operation.”

Since 2009 more than $10 million has been committed to the Community Investment Fund, which has allowed for the funding and development of 74 local projects. Each of these projects has filled an important role in supporting arts and culture, recreation, health and wellness, youth, education, the environment and other needs in the community.

READ MORE: Brand new kitchen for Prince Rupert Friendship House

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert’s service providers on a mission to end addiction stigma

Just Posted

Sentencing hearings begin as Prince Rupert man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Mike Christopher Hagen charged with possession of child pornography earlier this year

PRPA Community Investment Fund hits its target once again

Prince Rupert Port Authority contributes $29,500 to revitalization of Rod and Gun Club

Prince Rupert guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Chevron’s move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

COUNCIL: City of Prince Rupert planning to consider borrowing money, new RCMP online crime reporting

More: MacLean Magazine crime stats not surprising but misleading: RCMP, Nyugen gets ceremony

EXCLUSIVE | Ron MacLean on Prince Rupert: “A kaleidoscope for the eyes”

Rogers Hometown Hockey host on Canucks, B.C.’s First Nations story and hockey’s new reflection phase

WEB POLL: Is hockey part of your identity as a Canadian?

Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey! Is the sport part of your national identity?

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Most Read