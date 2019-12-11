PRPA Community Investment Fund hits its target once again

It’s a sure shot for the latest installment of the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund, with $29,500 being contributed to the Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club.

The announcement was made on the morning of Dec. 9 in the newly renovated clubhouse, shortly before shooters took to the range for the annual Family Fun Day event, perhaps best known as the “Turkey Shoot”. The event gives shooters a chance to spend any shells they haven’t used during the year, as well as give newcomers an opportunity to try their hand at the activity.

The clubhouse has been renovated inside and out, making it energy efficient, able to hold events, and greatly reducing the utility bill. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Ken Moore of the Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club gives a rundown of how to safely operate a shotgun while on the shooting range. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Guests enjoyed a celebratory cake courtesy of the Prince Rupert Port Authority. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Located a short drive outside of Prince Rupert, across from Oliver Lake, the Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club (PRRGC) has been in operation since the 1940s. The club currently sits at around 200 members, with hundreds more making use of the facility on a regular basis. Firearm safety and instruction, outdoor recreation skills, angling, and conservation efforts are just some of the skills and ideas taught at the club.

Serious issues had recently befallen the PRRGC though, particularly with their clubhouse which was built in 1952. A major renovation, including a new roof, exterior siding, windows, lighting, insulation, and even a pellet stove, has now made the space energy efficient, and capable of holding functions and gatherings.

Ken Moore and Natalie Allen make the announcement of $29,500 that the Prince Rupert Port Authority contributed to the Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club through the Community Investment Fund. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club president Bob Bauer prepares to cut the cake. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Ken Moore provides some instruction to Natalie Allen before she takes her next shot. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Port’s contribution also helped significantly expand the capacity of the club’s rifle range. The overall distance was improved from 100 to 150 metres, while two shooting stations were added so five people can now shoot at one time. Not only will this benefit club members, but it also means that organizations such as the RCMP, Canadian Border Services Agency, Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Royal Canadian Rangers can use the range for training purposes.

READ MORE: Brand new wrestling mats on display at Charles Hays

“We are happy to invest in improvements at the Prince Rupert Rod & Gun Club, as the upgrades to the facility serve a broad group of community members, from outdoor recreation enthusiasts to various organizations who have specific requirements for training,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, said. “Through our Community Investment Fund, we are proud to support local organizations, the majority of which are volunteer-led, in their endeavours to provide or improve recreational opportunities for residents of the North Coast.”

Under the guidance of Prince Rupert Rod and Gun Club president Bob Bauer, Indira Smith lets fly at the escaping clay target on the trap range. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Krista Ediger takes stock of her upcoming shot, while Indira Smith reloads after shooting off a round. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

In addition to club members and guests, the PRRGC ranges are used for training by groups such as the RCMP, CBSA and Royal Canadian Rangers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“As time goes by age starts to show and it was time to do a major renovation. With the generosity of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, we were able to renew the shine of the clubhouse and bring it up to a standard that we can be proud of,” Bob Bauer, president of PRRGC, said. “With the help of the Community Investment Fund we now have a more safe and sustainable operation.”

Since 2009 more than $10 million has been committed to the Community Investment Fund, which has allowed for the funding and development of 74 local projects. Each of these projects has filled an important role in supporting arts and culture, recreation, health and wellness, youth, education, the environment and other needs in the community.

READ MORE: Brand new kitchen for Prince Rupert Friendship House

Alex Kurial | Journalist