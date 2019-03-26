Prints Rupert Camera Club opens 2019 exhibition

The sights of Cow Bay have been extended a bit further west until April 25, at the Museum of Northern British Columbia art gallery.
The same goes for Cassiar Range, the Skeena River and other distinctly northern sights, as part of the Prints Rupert Camera Club’s 2019 exhibition.
“Prince Rupert’s just a godsend,” said club president Lauren Miller at the opening for the exhibition on March 22. “There’s such beautiful scenery here and there’s wildlife everywhere.”
Several photos in the show this year feature wildlife, including one of Miller’s submissions, a family of otters.
Scenery and buildings are also showcased, with a range of photographic and printing techniques.
While some celebrated the region and its fishing industry, others focused on things that have been lost.
For her photo Lost Faith, club member Patricia Ulmer chose to photograph the First Presbyterian Church, which closed in 2018 due to dwindling attendance.
“This picture was taken in memory of Chris McIntosh,” Ulmer told the Northern View. “She was a devoted member of the Presbyterian church and a dear friend.”
McIntosh passed away as a result of a traffic collision in June 2014.
Club member Ron MacVeigh, who formerly worked as a commercial fisherman, photographed a rotting boat and dock out by Cassiar.
“This kind of spoke to me, with the dead boat laying on the beach,” MacVeigh said of the scene, which he titled Lost Dreams. “At one time this would have been somebody’s pride and joy, and now it’s just laying on the beach rotten.
“I can understand why people might feel that we have lost a lot of our identity as a fishing community,” he said. “The town’s branching out into other things and hopefully it will carry on and do well.”
The 2019 exhibition is dedicated to the memory of long-time club treasurer and member Chris Green, who passed away in July 2018 at the age of 93.
At the opening, club members remembered Green as a loving foster parent and a lover of the outdoors.
Green was also a lover of all things analog, members said, from the cameras she used for her photography to the typewriter she used as treasurer.
“Chris Green was a very kind and giving person to many people,” club member Jean Eiers-Page said.
Here is the full list of works included in the exhibition:
A Hoary Marmot at Home (Stewart, B.C.) by J.P. Savoie
Cassiar Range by Allan Colton
Cow Bay by Bruce Rempel
Cow Bay Lights by Daljit Sharma
Falls at Quattoon Inlet by Guy Carignan
Family by Lauren Miller
Fish Boats by Jean Eiers-Page
Heading Home by Jody Goffic
Into the Mystic by Lauren Miller
Knot a Bad Place to Grow by Jody Goffic
Life on the Wind by Ron MacVeigh
Lost Dreams by Ron MacVeigh
Lost Faith by Patricia Ulmer
Northern Views by Moyna MacIlroy
Rainbow over Triple Island by Renata Neftin
Saint Mary at Fairview by Mary Ann Bellis
Skeena River by Jean Eiers-Page
Still Creek by Terry Miller
The Feather by Allan Colton
The Seven Sisters Framed by Trees (Terrace, B.C.) by J.P. Savoie
Winter Freeze by Moyna MacIlroy
