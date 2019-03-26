Prints Rupert Camera Club opens 2019 exhibition

The show is dedicated to the memory of long-time member Chris Green

Prints Rupert Camera Club member Patricia Ulmer poses with her photo Lost Faith at the opening for the club’s 2019 exhibition at the Museum of Northern British Columbia on March 22. (Karissa Gall/The Northern View)

The sights of Cow Bay have been extended a bit further west until April 25, at the Museum of Northern British Columbia art gallery.

The same goes for Cassiar Range, the Skeena River and other distinctly northern sights, as part of the Prints Rupert Camera Club’s 2019 exhibition.

“Prince Rupert’s just a godsend,” said club president Lauren Miller at the opening for the exhibition on March 22. “There’s such beautiful scenery here and there’s wildlife everywhere.”

Several photos in the show this year feature wildlife, including one of Miller’s submissions, a family of otters.

Scenery and buildings are also showcased, with a range of photographic and printing techniques.

While some celebrated the region and its fishing industry, others focused on things that have been lost.

For her photo Lost Faith, club member Patricia Ulmer chose to photograph the First Presbyterian Church, which closed in 2018 due to dwindling attendance.

“This picture was taken in memory of Chris McIntosh,” Ulmer told the Northern View. “She was a devoted member of the Presbyterian church and a dear friend.”

McIntosh passed away as a result of a traffic collision in June 2014.

Club member Ron MacVeigh, who formerly worked as a commercial fisherman, photographed a rotting boat and dock out by Cassiar.

“This kind of spoke to me, with the dead boat laying on the beach,” MacVeigh said of the scene, which he titled Lost Dreams. “At one time this would have been somebody’s pride and joy, and now it’s just laying on the beach rotten.

“I can understand why people might feel that we have lost a lot of our identity as a fishing community,” he said. “The town’s branching out into other things and hopefully it will carry on and do well.”

The 2019 exhibition is dedicated to the memory of long-time club treasurer and member Chris Green, who passed away in July 2018 at the age of 93.

At the opening, club members remembered Green as a loving foster parent and a lover of the outdoors.

Green was also a lover of all things analog, members said, from the cameras she used for her photography to the typewriter she used as treasurer.

“Chris Green was a very kind and giving person to many people,” club member Jean Eiers-Page said.

Here is the full list of works included in the exhibition:

A Hoary Marmot at Home (Stewart, B.C.) by J.P. Savoie

Cassiar Range by Allan Colton

Cow Bay by Bruce Rempel

Cow Bay Lights by Daljit Sharma

Falls at Quattoon Inlet by Guy Carignan

Family by Lauren Miller

Fish Boats by Jean Eiers-Page

Heading Home by Jody Goffic

Into the Mystic by Lauren Miller

Knot a Bad Place to Grow by Jody Goffic

Life on the Wind by Ron MacVeigh

Lost Dreams by Ron MacVeigh

Lost Faith by Patricia Ulmer

Northern Views by Moyna MacIlroy

Rainbow over Triple Island by Renata Neftin

Saint Mary at Fairview by Mary Ann Bellis

Skeena River by Jean Eiers-Page

Still Creek by Terry Miller

The Feather by Allan Colton

The Seven Sisters Framed by Trees (Terrace, B.C.) by J.P. Savoie

Winter Freeze by Moyna MacIlroy



