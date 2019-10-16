Students from the Charles Hays Secondary band held a bake sale fundraiser at the mall last Saturday. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s students are baking it all the way to the bank

Charles Hays band students serve up goodies to fund summer trip

Students from the Charles Hays Secondary band are looking to raise money for a mid-May trip to Disneyland.

The students held a bake sale last weekend at the mall so they can put on a performance and attend a music clinic in Anaheim, California.

The group has plenty more fundraisers planned, including an upcoming spaghetti night at the Nisga’a Hall in early November.

A neighbourhood bottle drive is also in the works.

Band director Jeremy Sheeshka says he is very proud of the students’ efforts, as well as the parents who have helped with the fundraisers, including baking many of the goods for the event.

