Left to right: Community paramedic Cay Hülsen and Friendship House counsellors William Gye and Katie Mierau served hot chili and salad to the community last Monday.

Prince Rupert’s service providers on a mission to end addiction stigma

Friendship House, Hülsen and other services collaborate on National Addiction Awareness Week

Prince Rupert’s Friendship House, in collaborative with other community partners, marked National Awareness Week with a series of informative and fun events for the community.

This year’s theme was “stigma ends with me” explained Katie Mireau, alcohol and drug counsellor at the Friendship House..

“Even using the word addict has a stigma attached to it. I would classify a person as an individual and we really need to start including them more in the community because it is important for them to feel needed,” she said.

Monday kicked off with a chili and salad cook out at their playground where residents were invitied to eat a hot lunch for free and learn more about the services they offer.

“The day is also about getting nutritious scrub to people who may not have access to nutrious food,” said Lochlan Smyth, the Friendship House chef.

The week continued on Tuesday at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre with the Community Health & Wellness Fair, where multiple service prodivers were present to put a face to their names.

Prince Rupert’s community paramedic, Cay Hülsen, gave wellness checks to residents who stopped by the Community Health & Wellness Fair, Wednesday at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Youth were also invovled in the fair, promoting their hub with the Friendship House.

“The Youth Hub is a comfortable safe place that keeps people busy and promotes a healthy living which helps prevent addiction,” said Charlie Byers, youth support worker.

Wednesday and Thursday were full of fun and games at the library and at Git Lach M’oon (formerly known as the Anchor Inn).

“We do have a lot of great service providers and support in the community so we just want to make sure we get people connected and put a face to all those organizations,” Mierau said.

The week ended off with a friendly dodge ball match between the Prince Rupert RCMP and the community.

The RCMP played a friendly game of dodgeball with the community, mostly youth, on Friday because it was important for them to get to know residents without their uniforms on. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

“We want to get to know the community, especially the youth, without the uniform on,” explained Cpl. Devon Gerrits.

Other service providers and support groups present throughout the week were the Kaien Anti-Poverty Society, North Coast Immigrant & Multicultural Services Society, the North Coast Transition Society, community paramedic Cay Hülsen among others.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget
Next story
‘Tis the season for giving and auctioning in Prince Rupert and Port Edward

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Rampage in the community

A focus on giving back makes the team popular both on and off the ice

WATCH: Prince Rupert remembers Dec. 6, 1989

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at Montreal’s École Polytechnique

Prince Rupert athletes headed to North American Indigenous Games

Team B.C. basketball selections mean plenty of representation for Prince Rupert

Hometown Hockey less than 24 hours away

Tara Slone touring Prince Rupert in advance of the weekend event

‘Tis the season for giving and auctioning in Prince Rupert and Port Edward

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society and Church of Christ the King raising money for their kids

School’s out for hockey

Hometown Hockey made a stop at Prince Rupert Middle School on Friday afternoon

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Coastal GasLink receives first delivery of pipe sections

Company expects to begin welding and pipe laying in 2020

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Most Read