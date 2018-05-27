Griffin Toye performs at the 8th annual Rock Stock concert. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s Rockin’ Return

8th Annual Rock Stock show raises $3,155

It’s always a party when Prince Rupert’s Ring System Music Studio brings its annual Rock Stock show to the Lester Centre stage.

Saturday, May 26 was no exception as the studio’s 55 students showcased their talents with the typical flair and artistry that has become routine over the concert’s eight years. Once again the show featured a wide variety of genres and artists, with students performing everything from Pink Floyd to the Jackson Five.

“I was thrilled with the show,” said Ian Lihou, director of Ring System Music Studio. “It was fabulous, everyone had a good time and the kids came through yet again.”

Lihou said his students always enjoy performances at the Lester Centre, as it gives them an opportunity to put their hard work on display in front of family and friends.

“You can always tell looking at the smiles on their faces that they enjoy themselves,” he said.

This year, seven of the studio’s students are graduating from high school and will be moving on to other projects. For them, the Rock Stock show is a culmination of the years they have practiced to become more accomplished musicians and performers.

“I’ve grown in so many different ways,” said Hannah Wittchen, who is a member of this year’s graduating class. “Playing at these concerts has given me confidence, it’s improved my musicianship and I’ll always be grateful for it.”

This year, the concert raised $3,155, all of which will be going back to the Lester Centre to help with repairs and upgrades to audio equipment.

Lihou said it’s always important to him that his students learn to use their abilities to give back to the communities they’re from, and he’s happy with how they’re embracing that responsibility.

“That’s the best part for me,” he said. “It’s watching the kids grow up as wonderful human being who will leave the world a better place.”


