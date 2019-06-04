The property on 333 11th Avenue East received a donation to help facility upgrades. (Google Maps)

Trinity Men’s Recovery facility to get upgrades after Northern Savings’ donation

Prince Rupert’s supportive living home provides space for men from Terrace to Haida Gwaii

Prince Rupert’s Trinity Men’s Recovery facility will receive an upgrade after receiving a $5,000 donation from Northern Savings Credit Union (NSCU) on Monday, June 3.

The men’s recovery house, 333 Recover Homes Society, offers temporary supportive living for men who seek long-term recovery from addictive substances.

READ MORE: A rehabilitation home for Prince Rupert was presented at the Dec. 4 city council meeting.

“We’re very grateful to have the support of Northern Savings. We can’t do this without community support. Our second phase will allow us to fulfill our obligations to the Province Registrar, Assisted Living Residence,” noted Willy Beaudry, Program Director.

Funds provided to the Trinity Recovery house will be used to fulfill requirements mandated by the Assisted Living Registrar, which is “to protect the health and safety of assisted living residents.” They also plan to include space for a bedbug eradication tent, individual lockable cabinets, and a shed for extra storage space.

“Trinity Men’s Recovery facility is an impressive operation that supports individuals from all around the north including Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Terrace, and surrounding communities […] and we are pleased to help support the recovery and wellness of our neighbours and their loved ones,” said Stefan Delloch, Senior Manager, Retail and Financial Planning Services for NSCU.

READ MORE: Public shows support for Trinity House

The rehabilitation home is located on on 333 11th Avenue. It was first presented in Dec. 2017 at a city council meeting and was approved in March 2018.

Ken Hallet, who once used a similar service, said at the meeting that 90 to 95 per cent of the people staying at the shelter have addiction or alcohol issues.

In June 2018 the home was also the recipient of a $25,000 donation from Metlakatla, which was used for attending addictions conferences and renovations that will bring the building up to code.

READ MORE: North Coast recovery house receives $25,000

The rehabilitation centre is not a detox place, rather it is for men who have just come out of detox, or similar recovery programs, and need a shelter and support.

