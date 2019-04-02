Nancy and Gunther Golinia have run the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter for over 30 years. (Aman Parhar / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter receive B.C Community Achievement Award

Nancy and Gunther Golinia recognized for selfless contribution to injured animals and birds

Nancy and Gunther Golinia, from the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter, have been named recipients of the B.C. Community Achievement Awards.

The Golinias have run the shelter for over 30 years and were recognized by the organization for their outstanding and important community contribution.

Terrace-based conservation officer Gareth Scrivner nominated them for the award after seeing the selfless work the Golinias do to rehabilitate injured animals.

“I have been working as a conservation officer for a number of years and we always took in injured eagles and once there was a moose calf we took in,” said Conservation Officer, Gareth Scrivner. “I saw the great work they were doing and their dedication to the cause and when I heard about the achievement awards, they came to mind and I decided to nominate them.”

When asked how he feels about the award, Gunther Golinia said it was a surprise.

“We are very honoured to receive this award, it’s something we didn’t expect,” Gunther said. “We have been doing this for over 30 years and it’s sometimes not been easy for us … We do it for the love of animals and our dedication to the wildlife that comes in.”

The shelter rehabilitates injured animals and birds from as far as Kitimat and Dease Lake and releases them back into the wild.

“Our communities are made stronger by British Columbians who go above and beyond,” Premier John Horgan was quoted as saying in the B.C. Achievement Foundation press release.

“Thanks to the 2019 recipients for helping build a better province for everyone,” Horgan said.

