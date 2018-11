John Turner plays ‘The Last Post’ during a vigil held by Conrad Elementary School on Nov. 9. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Students at Conrad Elementary School visited the Fairview Cemetery on Nov. 6, where they cleaned the graves of Prince Rupert’s war dead.

The group also had an opportunity to visit the local Legion and hear about the battlefield experiences of Prince Rupert’s veterans. On Nov. 9, the same group of students held a vigil at the graves they cleaned.

