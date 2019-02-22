Amanda Stern, an brooklyn-based author, gave a presentation at Prince Rupert Middle School on Feb. 22, giving them some tools that will help them to manage their anxiety. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert students learn to chase away anxiety

Author Amanda Stern presented at Prince Rupert Middle School on Feb. 22

Amanda Stern, an Brooklyn-based author, gave a presentation at Prince Rupert Middle School on Feb. 22, giving them some tools that will help them to manage their anxiety.

Stern, who travels and gives these presentations both in Canada and the United States on the subject, said her goal was to share her experience growing up with anxiety with the students.

“When I was growing up, I had tremendous anxiety and nobody really handled it well and it didn’t have a name and nobody diagnosed me,” Stern said.

She said she wanted them to understand that there is nothing wrong or abnormal with them if they experience anxious feelings, and they are not “broken” because of them.

After explaining what anxiety is, Stern explained some ways students could manage any anxious feelings they may have in certain situations. She also taught them physical exercises and meditation techniques they could use.

“These are just tools they can use to externalize their worries so they don’t feel like it’s who they are,” she said.

Kate Toye, coordinator for North Coast Literacy Now, helped to facilitate the visit. Toye said that as students approach their teen years, their relationships and social networks change, and managing that transition.

“That comes with a lot of uncertainty and a lot of things about yourself,” she said. “So to have someone speak to you about what might be happening inside of you from a completely different perspective than someone who is a part of your life is a benefit for them.”

