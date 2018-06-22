Prince Rupert students lead Indigenous Day festivities with drumming

Students from Conrad Elementary School, Lax Kxeen Elementary School, Prince Rupert Middle School and Charles Hays Secondary School led drumming ceremonies at Rotary Park on June 21. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The rhythmic thump of drums filled Rotary Park on June 21 as a group of young students helped usher in National Indigenous Peoples Day ceremonies.

Under the guidance of drum leader Marlene Clifton, the group — which was made up of combination of 60 students from Conrad Elementary School, Lax Kxeen Elementary School, Prince Rupert Middle School and Charles Hays Secondary School — marched out play traditional songs for an eager group of onlookers.

Clifton, a firm teacher with high standards for performance, said she was proud of how the group performed.

“They were nervous, but overall I think they did very well,” she said.

Clifton teaches drumming once a week at Conrad and other Prince Rupert Schools as a part of her job as an aboriginal family resource worker. When she began practicing with the Conrad students for the Indigenous people’s day ceremonies, she says her students from other schools became jealous.

“So I told them, ‘As long as you guys show up for practice, you’re welcome to come,’” she said.

The group continued to practice, learning traditional songs from villages in northern B.C.. Clifton said it’s important for the students to be able to connect indigenous history this way.

“They need to remember who they are and I think drumming is a part of what brings them to that knowledge,” she said.

The drummers were a part of the Indigenous Peoples Day activities taking place at the waterfront, which included other live performances, face painting, bouncy castles and playground activities, traditional food and, most important, opportunities for families to spend time together learning about their history and culture.

“We want to celebrate indigenous people in Canada, to celebrate our success and to learn about our contributions over the year, and to have a day where we can strengthen relationships and have fun,” said Roberta Edzerza, district principal of aboriginal education for School District 52 and a committee member for national aboriginal peoples day.

Edzerza said the 2018 turnout was one of the largest there had been in recent memory, with a big, enthusiastic crowd bringing energy to the afternoon. She added that the student drumming group was the largest it had been ever been, and that their performance was inspiring.

“My heart is full, it was amazing,” she said. “That’s going to set the precedent for years to come, they’re going to have to some out every year like that now.”



