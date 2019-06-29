Prince Rupert stores team up to serve hot dogs, and opportunity

Chris Hennessy serves up hot dogs outside Andre’s Electronics on June 29, the opening Saturday of the fundraiser to support summer gaming camps at Good Time Games. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

It’s hot dogs for a cause outside of Andre’s Electronics on Saturday afternoons this summer.

Starting on June 29, Chris Hennessy can be found on the sidewalk blasting heavy metal music and tending to the barbecue as he does his part for this summer fundraiser.

Customers receive a hot dog and a pop or water, by donation, with all proceeds going to summer programs run by Rob Gruber at Good Time Games.

Chris Hennessy will be wielding his tongs all summer long at Andre’s Electronics. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The idea was cooked up by Jackie Van Der Koot, manager of Andre’s. Her kids have enjoyed the games and activities run by the store for years, and she saw this as an opportunity to give back.

READ MORE: White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

“We were going to be doing a barbecue anyway, so we thought what a great idea it would be to get in touch with Rob and see if he wanted to team up with us,” said Van Der Koot.

Gruber made an appearance at the cookout dressed as an elf-king, and will continue to do so throughout the summer. Gruber is excited at the prospect of having more kids be able to attend his classes, which start on Tuesday, July 2.

“We’ve got an amazing barrage of summer offerings that we’ve been involved with every year at the shop,” said Gruber. “We offer a Dungeons and Dragons summer camp, and we also have a gamer kids camp for younger kids.”

Good Time Games owner Rob Gruber dropped by ready to roast hot dogs on his sword if need be. (Jackie Van Der Koot photo)

Gruber was thrilled to get the call from Van Der Koot saying that she wanted to help out.

“It was awesome for them to do that and to put that forward. We can always bring some unique programs to bear with a little bit of help,” said Gruber. “We’re all about trying to be inclusive and get everybody that wants to participate a chance to.”

“We can give kids that normally couldn’t afford to go to one of his programs a chance to be able to go and it will cost them nothing,” said Van Der Koot.

“I have tons of respect for all the stuff he does in the community,” she added.

READ MORE: Pop-up fair to bring vibrancy back to Third Avenue

As for Hennessy, he had a sellout first day and will look to keep the momentum going all summer long. “She [Van Der Koot] asked me, do you want to stand on the street and barbecue, and I was like sure, what a great job,” said Hennessy.

Alex Kurial | Journalist