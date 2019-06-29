Chris Hennessy serves up hot dogs outside Andre’s Electronics on June 29, the opening Saturday of the fundraiser to support summer gaming camps at Good Time Games. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert stores team up to serve hot dogs, and opportunity

Andre’s Electronics and Good Time Games running fundraiser to help kids attend summer gaming camps

It’s hot dogs for a cause outside of Andre’s Electronics on Saturday afternoons this summer.

Starting on June 29, Chris Hennessy can be found on the sidewalk blasting heavy metal music and tending to the barbecue as he does his part for this summer fundraiser.

Customers receive a hot dog and a pop or water, by donation, with all proceeds going to summer programs run by Rob Gruber at Good Time Games.

Chris Hennessy will be wielding his tongs all summer long at Andre’s Electronics. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The idea was cooked up by Jackie Van Der Koot, manager of Andre’s. Her kids have enjoyed the games and activities run by the store for years, and she saw this as an opportunity to give back.

READ MORE: White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

“We were going to be doing a barbecue anyway, so we thought what a great idea it would be to get in touch with Rob and see if he wanted to team up with us,” said Van Der Koot.

Gruber made an appearance at the cookout dressed as an elf-king, and will continue to do so throughout the summer. Gruber is excited at the prospect of having more kids be able to attend his classes, which start on Tuesday, July 2.

“We’ve got an amazing barrage of summer offerings that we’ve been involved with every year at the shop,” said Gruber. “We offer a Dungeons and Dragons summer camp, and we also have a gamer kids camp for younger kids.”

Good Time Games owner Rob Gruber dropped by ready to roast hot dogs on his sword if need be. (Jackie Van Der Koot photo)

Gruber was thrilled to get the call from Van Der Koot saying that she wanted to help out.

“It was awesome for them to do that and to put that forward. We can always bring some unique programs to bear with a little bit of help,” said Gruber. “We’re all about trying to be inclusive and get everybody that wants to participate a chance to.”

“We can give kids that normally couldn’t afford to go to one of his programs a chance to be able to go and it will cost them nothing,” said Van Der Koot.

“I have tons of respect for all the stuff he does in the community,” she added.

READ MORE: Pop-up fair to bring vibrancy back to Third Avenue

As for Hennessy, he had a sellout first day and will look to keep the momentum going all summer long. “She [Van Der Koot] asked me, do you want to stand on the street and barbecue, and I was like sure, what a great job,” said Hennessy.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO GALLERY: Onto the next chapter for Prince Rupert grads

Just Posted

Prince Rupert stores team up to serve hot dogs, and opportunity

Andre’s Electronics and Good Time Games running fundraiser to help kids attend summer gaming camps

Canada Day at Mariners Park offers something for everyone

Dancing, costumes, kid’s games and fireworks all part of the lineup for Canada’s birthday

Tyler Stene at the forefront of Prince Rupert youth golf push

Starting New At Golf program offers kids an engaging introuduction to the sport

Port Edward and Prince Rupert Port Authority offically unveil the tot-ally new “Granny Annie” park

The Anne Neufeld Tot Park underwent a $150,000 restoration project this year

Historic win for B.C. fishermen now bargaining under labour code

Seine boat fishermen are now their own collective bargaining unit

VIDEO: Transition Prince Rupert is sprucing up the city

The Argosy unveiled a new mural made by local and Vancouver artists

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Most Read