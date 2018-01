The animal shelter released their wishlist for 2018

The Prince Rupert SPCA takes care of animals in need. (Meaghan Proteau / the Northern View)

At the Prince Rupert SPCA, the season of giving never ends. The animal shelter released its holiday wishlist for 2018 and welcomes donations all year ‘round.

They’re always looking for supplies such as laundry detergent, toys, canned dog and cat food and — of course — more volunteers.

Donations can be dropped off at the SPCA at 1740 Prince Rupert Boulevard.



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter