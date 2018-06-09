Prince Rupert Seas Cadets hold 90th annual review

The Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp 7 Captain Cook sea cadets took over the Prince Rupert Middle School gymnasium on June 7 for their 90th annual ceremonial review.
The yearly event gives members of the corp an opportunity to show off the different skills they have honed and drilled throughout the year in front of family and friends.
This year, the Captain Cook cadet corps welcomed Prince Rupert RCMP Instpector Blake Ward as reviewing officer as well as BC Mainland Division Navy League president Denise Robinson and area elemental ddvisor for the Pacific Regional Cadet Support Unity Bernice Debert.
It was a banner year for the Prince Rupert corps with a number of cadets being deployed to serve aboard various ships in the province. Chief Petty Officer Second Class (CPO2) Nick Fenton-Vickers served a seamanship deployment aboard the Orca. CPO2 Zach Wesley served on the tall ship Pacific Grace. Petty Office Second Class (PO2) Tommy Ly spent five days aboard the HMCS Calgary with the Royal Canadian Navy. CPO2 Amber Ly travelled to Europe where she served aboard the tall ship Royalist on its voyage across the English Channel.
This summer two other cadets will serve above tall ship deployments. Chief Petty Officer First Class Fenton-Vickers and Petty Officer First Class Angelina Potornay will sail on the Great Lakes aboard the tall ship Oriole, the oldest operational Canadian naval ship.
For full results, visit www.thenorthernview.com