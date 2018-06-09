Prince Rupert Seas Cadets hold 90th annual review

Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp 7 Captain Cook sea cadets pose with their inspecting officers on June 7 at Prince Rupert Middle School. (Photo submitted by Tanis Reis Calder)

The Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp 7 Captain Cook sea cadets took over the Prince Rupert Middle School gymnasium on June 7 for their 90th annual ceremonial review.

The yearly event gives members of the corp an opportunity to show off the different skills they have honed and drilled throughout the year in front of family and friends.

This year, the Captain Cook cadet corps welcomed Prince Rupert RCMP Instpector Blake Ward as reviewing officer as well as BC Mainland Division Navy League president Denise Robinson and area elemental ddvisor for the Pacific Regional Cadet Support Unity Bernice Debert.

It was a banner year for the Prince Rupert corps with a number of cadets being deployed to serve aboard various ships in the province. Chief Petty Officer Second Class (CPO2) Nick Fenton-Vickers served a seamanship deployment aboard the Orca. CPO2 Zach Wesley served on the tall ship Pacific Grace. Petty Office Second Class (PO2) Tommy Ly spent five days aboard the HMCS Calgary with the Royal Canadian Navy. CPO2 Amber Ly travelled to Europe where she served aboard the tall ship Royalist on its voyage across the English Channel.

This summer two other cadets will serve above tall ship deployments. Chief Petty Officer First Class Fenton-Vickers and Petty Officer First Class Angelina Potornay will sail on the Great Lakes aboard the tall ship Oriole, the oldest operational Canadian naval ship.

For full results, visit www.thenorthernview.com

Other Awards:

Top phase 1 cadet: Leading Seaman Sam Charlton

Top phase 2 cadet: Master Seaman Gwen MacDonald

Top phase 3 cadet: Petty Officer Second Class Tommy Ly

Band cadet of the year: Able Seaman

Seamanship cadet of the year: Petty Officer First Class Angelina Potornay

Drill and ceremony cadet of the year: Petty Officer Second Class Tommy Ly

Attendance and dedication award: Petty Officer First Class Brandon McKay and Leading Seaman Gwen MacDonald.

Top sailing cadet: Amber Ly

Four years of service award: Master Seaman Nevin Ringer, Petty Officer Second Class Angelina Potornay and Petty Officer Second Class Brandon McKay.

Six years of service award: Chief Petty Officer Second Class Amber Ly, Chief Petty Officer Second Class Vincent Tram, Petty Officer First Class Brandon Gosnel, Chief Petty Officer Second Class Helen Vo, Chief Petty Officer Second Class Henry Vo, Chief Petty Officer First Class Nick Fenton-Vickers, Chief Petty Officer Second Class Anna Nguyen and Chief Petty Officer Second Class William Reubicek.

Best dressed cadet: Chief Petty Officer Vincent Tram

Espirit de Corps: Leading Seaman Gwen MacDonald

Top marksmanship award: Brandon McKay

Executive officers award: Brandon McKay

Top overall cadet: Chief Petty Officer Vincent Tram