Prince Rupert sea cadets voyage into a new chapter at their Annual Ceremonial Review

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Chief Petty Officer (CPO2) Brandon McKay received an award for best Dress and Deportment and the Legion Medal of Excellence. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Mayor Lee Brain congratulating Chief Petty Officer (CPO1) Amber Ly, who received her her six year service medal for the Prince Rupert sea cadets, among other awards, at their Annual Ceremonial Review. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Henry Vo, Chief Petty Officer (CPO2) received the Music Cadet of the Year award (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Chief Petty Officer (CPO2) Brandon McKay holding the Canadian flag as Mayor Brain congratulates the Prince Rupert seat cadets at their Annual Ceremonial Review. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
MS Keagan Pritchard (centre) received the Dedication and Attendance award at the Annual Ceremonial Review for the sea cadets. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
The Prince Rupert sea cadets sailed into the next chapter of their lives on Thursday, June 20, at their Annual Ceremonial Review, with Mayor Lee Brain in attendance.

The ACR is an opportunity for cadets to celebrate all the training they learned from the year, receive awards, graduate from their ranks, and for some, to say goodbye to the cadets for good.

“I’ve taken away life experiences I would have never learned anywhere else”, said Amber Ly, 18, Chief Petty Officer first class (CPO1), who received her six year service medal. Ly also won the Lord Strathcona Medal, Sailing Cadet of the Year award, and Top Instructor award for 2019.

WATCH MORE: The Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps pair off in race by the harbour at Seafest 2019

“It’s really great to see them grow and mature and become strong leaders,” said Sublieutenant Tannis Calder, of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp 7 Captain Cook.

Calder said some of the highlights of the year has been coaching the cadets to sail, engaging them in water activities and teaching the young cadets proper drill displays. The sea cadets range from 12 to 18 years old, some will be moving up in the ranks while others are graduating.

Ly will be moving to Nova Scotia next year to study at the Canadian Coast Guard College in marine navigation.

“I give credit to the whole cadet program for developing me as the person I am today,” she said.

Brandon McKay, Chief Petty Officer class two, received an award for best Dress and Deportment and the Legion Medal of Excellence. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Prince Rupert cadet goes from English Channel to BC Summer Games

Mayor Brain was the reviewing officer for the ACR, to oversee the parade and wish the cadets well.

“The leadership program that has developed here is all developed around the community so the service they do for the community is unfounded and beyond what most people do in their extra curricular activities,” said Brain.

Mayor Lee Brain congratulating the sea cadets at their Annual Ceremonial Review. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Heart of Our City: Duty calls on Tannis Calder

Full list of awards:

Top First Year Cadet: AS Angus MacDonald

Top Second Year Cadet: MS Samuel Charlton

Top Third Year Cadet: Petty Officer, class two (PO2) Guinevere MacDonald

Music Cadet of the Year: CPO2 Henry Vo

Seamanship Cadet of the Year: AB Piper McWilliam

Drill and Ceremony Cadet of the Year: MS Samuel Charlton

Sailing Cadet of the Year: CPO1 Amber Ly

Top Marksmanship: PO2 Isaac Strand

Dedication and Attendance: MS Keagan Pritchard and AB Angus MacDonald

Esprit de Corps: MS Madison Beckwith

Executive Officer: PO2 Cyrus Isador

Lord Strathcona Medal: CPO1 Amber Ly

Top Instructor: CPO1 Amber Ly

Dress and Deportment: CPO2 Brandon McKay

The Legion Medal of Excellence: CPO2 Brandon McKay

