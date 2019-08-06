Prince Rupert sea cadet hitting his targets for the summer

David Howells was selected for a special training program in marksmanship

Prince Rupert’s local sea cadet, Master Seaman David Howells, was selected for a special training program in marksmanship. Howells is part of Captain Cook Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps’ and was selected for the Air Rifle Marksmanship Instructor Course at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre. (photo Flight Sergeant Mashenka De Silva, Cadet Correspondent, Vernon Cadet Training Centre)

Howells is part of the Captain Cook Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps’ and was selected for the Air Rifle Marksmanship Instructor Course at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre. The course runs six weeks and aims to develop marksmanship skills and includes teaching procedures about the air rifle range.

Howells said he is enjoying the course so far, specifically coaching younger cadets during biathlons which includes running laps and shooting air rifles.

Howells said he hopes to become better as an instructor, and to improve his marksmanship skills by the end of the summer.

