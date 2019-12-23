The PRMS jazz band performs at the Lester Centre on Dec. 15. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert school bands trumpet in the holidays

Student performances from PRMS, Charles Hays & elementary schools make for a lively Christmas season

Students from the Prince Rupert Middle School Jazz Band performed at the SD 52 Christmas concert held at the Lester Centre on Dec. 15. Little Bit O’ Soul, Georgia On My Mind, and an encore of Louie, Louie were the selections from this jazzy PRMS ensemble.

Earlier in the afternoon parents were treated to performances of Christmas classics by the PRMS concert band, the PRMS Grade 6-8 bands, as well as a Grade 5 band consisting of students from Conrad, Lax Kxeen, Pineridge and Roosevelt elementary schools. All bands featured Kristy Tillman as conductor. Donations from the event will go toward a May 2020 band trip to MusicFest in Calgary.

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Queen’s greatest hits were among the selections of the Grade 9/10 concert band at the Charles Hays Christmas Concert Extravaganza on Dec. 18. The Grade 11/12 concert band performed as well, along with the Grade 9-12 jazz band, all under the direction of Jeremy Sheeshka. Medleys were the them of the evening, which of course featured more traditional Christmas songs, including Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas from the jazz band, How The Grinch Stole Christmas from the senior concert band, and All I Want For Christmas from the junior concert band.

The Charles Hays junior concert band. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Charles Hays senior concert band. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Charles Hays jazz band. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Dance Academy of Prince Rupert tip toe their way toward Christmas

READ MORE: Charles Hays Secondary students switch it up at Freaky Friday

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brand new mural hangs at Conrad Elementary

Just Posted

Brand new mural hangs at Conrad Elementary

Artist Kelli Clifton created “Skeena Salmon”, with some youthful assistants

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Rainmakers start defence of home court with a splash

The rain was coming down outside and on the court as Charles Hays ran over Caledonia

Junior Rainmakers rattle off wins at Polars Tourney despite tough draw

Charles Hays comes up a game short of the title, but leave Prince George with several statement wins

Blue Knuckle Derby hoping to break 2019 record

Prince Rupert’s 27th annual Lions Memorial Blue Knuckle Fishing Derby a week away

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

WEB POLL: Will you be making a New Year’s resolution?

Let us know what you plan to do once the clock strikes midnight!

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest

The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car

‘I don’t want to die,’ says woman stuck in B.C. hospital ER with pneumonia & heart condition

Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Most Read