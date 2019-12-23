Prince Rupert school bands trumpet in the holidays

Students from the Prince Rupert Middle School Jazz Band performed at the SD 52 Christmas concert held at the Lester Centre on Dec. 15. Little Bit O’ Soul, Georgia On My Mind, and an encore of Louie, Louie were the selections from this jazzy PRMS ensemble.

Earlier in the afternoon parents were treated to performances of Christmas classics by the PRMS concert band, the PRMS Grade 6-8 bands, as well as a Grade 5 band consisting of students from Conrad, Lax Kxeen, Pineridge and Roosevelt elementary schools. All bands featured Kristy Tillman as conductor. Donations from the event will go toward a May 2020 band trip to MusicFest in Calgary.

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Queen’s greatest hits were among the selections of the Grade 9/10 concert band at the Charles Hays Christmas Concert Extravaganza on Dec. 18. The Grade 11/12 concert band performed as well, along with the Grade 9-12 jazz band, all under the direction of Jeremy Sheeshka. Medleys were the them of the evening, which of course featured more traditional Christmas songs, including Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas from the jazz band, How The Grinch Stole Christmas from the senior concert band, and All I Want For Christmas from the junior concert band.

The Charles Hays junior concert band. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Charles Hays senior concert band. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Charles Hays jazz band. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send AlexLike theonFollow us on