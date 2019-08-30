Rotary District Governor Bala Naidoo and his wife Vasi were visiting Prince Rupert. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Rotary hosts District Governor

Bala Naidoo spoke about the club’s accomplishments, and plans for the future

The Rotary Club of Prince Rupert welcomed the District Governor during their gathering on Thursday.

Bala Naidoo assumed the one-year role at the beginning of July, serving District 5020 which includes Northwest B.C., down the west coast to Washington, and also Vancouver Island.

Naidoo gave a speech outlining what he hopes to achieve in the role in the coming year. One of the plans is to make the Rotary more attractive for more people.

“What we’re really working on is trying to make Rotary more inclusive in our local communities,” Naidoo said. “We’re trying to find meeting times and formats that can attract a larger segment of the local population.”

READ MORE: Rotary international exchange opens to Prince Rupert students

Bala Naidoo outlined the success of the Rotary Club, and the goals he hopes to achieve in the coming year. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Naidoo also brought up the youth push the Rotary is undertaking.

“We’re trying to attract younger working professions and business owners in the Pacific Northwest area, and also youth,” Naidoo explained.

“We want to get our Interact program into high schools, our EarlyAct program into lower grades, and then look at a Rotaract program for 19-30-year-olds,” Naidoo said, referring to the Rotary Club’s various youth programs.

Rotary members, including Rotary Youth Exchange student Rebecca Jansen from Germany, follow Bala Naidoo’s remarks. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Naidoo also talked about the Rotary Club’s major international project: the eradication of polio. Only three countries in the world still have the disease: Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.

“The end is in sight thanks to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that support us in this effort, and the World Health Organization,” Naidoo said. “I think we’re on a very quick path to eradicate this dreaded disease.”

READ MORE: Rotary Club takes final steps in restoring Rushbrook Trail

The Prince Rupert Rotary Club had a busy year, most notably seeing the completion of the Rushbrook Trail. They also undertook a number of community initiatives, including a school apple program to provide fresh fruit in schools, and $5,000 to provide coats and other clothing for kids. The Rotary on average donates around $50,000 a year to local projects.

“Prince Rupert has a very strong Rotary movement,” Naidoo said. “The club has been here forever serving this community, and I’m delighted to see the awesome work that we do for Prince Rupert.”

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saddle up for B.C.’s Interior Provincial Exhibition

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Rotary hosts District Governor

Bala Naidoo spoke about the club’s accomplishments, and plans for the future

Nothing to stop Alaska from harvesting all sockeye swimming to B.C., says conservation group

“Fisheries in Southeast Alaska have harvested well over a quarter million sockeye salmon”

Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

Heiltsuk Nation among recipients of federal heritage funding

Sacred Journey Travelling Exhibit out of Bella Bella highlights importance of ocean-going canoe

Elevated levels of lead found in homes after City of Prince Rupert tests first flushing

City issuing flushing reminder for residences and businesses that may contain lead in plumbing

Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Second degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old male

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the province that parents should be mandated to submit their child’s vaccination records?

B.C.’s mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren begins in Sept.

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

Williams Lake court matter adjourned pending identification of body found in river

Accused Jayson Gilbert is currently charged with two counts attempted murder, kidnapping

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Most Read