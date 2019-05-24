Prince Rupert residents jailed for “being a wallflower,” “too nice,” and “not selling enough cars”

Left to right: Nathan Randall, Karen Sawatzky, and Rob Gruber trying to raise bail money for the Relay for Life. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Amit Tahda, salesperson at Rainbow Chrysler Ltd., spent 45 minutes in custody in a makeshift jail outside the CIBC on Third Avenue. He was summoned to jail by his coworkers this morning “for selling too many Jeeps and not enough Rams.”

“My time in jail was very stressful,” he said.

Luckily, he managed to raise $500 in just a matter of minutes to set him free.

The event is the annual Jail and Bail fundraiser, with proceeds going toward the Relay For Life, happening this Saturday, May 25.

Amit Tahda successfully raised $500 for his bail.

“It’s been quite a lot of money,” said Judy Levelton, a yearly volunteer for the fundraiser. So far eight people have been held in jail with more to come. Councillor Barry Cunningham is expected to be brought into custody at 2:00 p.m. Each bail is set at a minimum of $500 with some people raising more.

Judy Levelton, a yearly volunteer at the Jail to Bail fundraiser. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Rob Gruber, employee at Good Time Games Electronics, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. for “being a wall flower.” His bail is set at $1,000. The perks of being a wallflower is that he managed to raise $600 in under two hours.

Karen Sawatzky from TD Bank joined Gruber in jail fifteen minutes later for “being too good for my own good,” she said. She managed to raise $500 in an hour, half of her bail.

Two employees at Ecotrust Canada visited their boss, Nathan Randall, in jail. By 1:30 p.m. he had raised $55 for a bail set at $500.

The Relay For Life will take place on May 25 at the Prince Rupert Middle School track from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

