Thousands of ducks were released by helicopter into the west channel of the Skeena River at 11 a.m. on Aug. 5. (Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

Prince Rupert resident wins $25,000 in Wild Duck Race

Tickets were almost sold out this year, raising around $40,000 for Terrace Rotary

A swarm of yellow rubber ducks raced down the Skeena River for Terrace Rotary’s annual Wild Duck Race.

People lined up along the bridge between Ferry Island and Walmart to watch as a helicopter unleashed thousands of the rubber ducks into the river Aug. 5. Duck recovery crews were stationed farther down, ready to scoop up the first duck across the line.

Mark Ignas from Prince Rupert was this year’s lucky ticket holder, winning the grand prize of $25,000. Rotarian Brian Downie called Ignas to tell him the good news.

“Oh you’re kidding me Brian,” Ignas said over the phone. “That’s insane!”

READ MORE: Sold out Wild Duck Race raises more than $40,000 for Rotary

Craig and Loralee Sears from Terrace came in second and won a half-hour helicopter ride.

Linda Palagian from Terrace won a 65-inch Sharp TV in third.

Terrace’s Marian Ward placed fourth and won a $500 Canadian Tire gift card.

Tickets were close to sold-out this year with around 3,500 ducks, raising a little more than $40,000, Downie says. The money goes right back into the community through Rotary projects like the Splash Park and other Terrace organizations.

While most ducks make it down to the recovery boats where volunteers scoop them up, some get stuck along the banks of the Skeena River. Some spectators made their way down to the river to help dislodged any stranded yellow ducks, including Ted Wilson and his dog, who made quite the retrieval team.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Spectators watched from the bridge between Walmart and Ferry Island as the squadron of ducks floated down the river. (Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

(Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

Ted Wilson and his dog made up quite the retrieval team along the banks of the Skeena River. (Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

(Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

(Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

Volunteers jump into gear to help scoop up the rest of the yellow ducks to keep them from continuing down the river. (Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

(Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

Previous story
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

Just Posted

Prince Rupert resident wins $25,000 in Wild Duck Race

Tickets were almost sold out this year, raising around $40,000 for Terrace Rotary

Mike Sawyer announced as Green candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Sawyer has been involved in multiple, high-profile legal complaints regarding pipeline developments.

Northwest B.C. fisherman awarded $50K for Skeena salmon documentary

The film will explore the past, present and future conditions of salmon fishing in northwest B.C.

Golf course superintendent off to new job

Peter Drake leaving to work with the Parks and Recreation department in Revelstoke

PRFC women score Saturday afternoon soccer victory

Prince Rupert side rebounds from earlier loss to sail into Sunday’s action

VIDEO: Women in the Wind: Prince Rupert’s biker chicks are ripping it to Alberta

Prince Rupert’s chapter of women motorcyclists are riding to Alberta for the Canadian rally

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

Tsimshian artist and students design Northwest Coast artwork on ice rink

An ice hockey rink got a redesign by a Tsimshian artist

Most Read