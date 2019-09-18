Prince Rupert puts on a smile to support cancer care

A trio of smiling faces as Jeremy Pierce, a volunteer director with the North Coast Health Improvement Society, shows off his Smile Cookies. (Stefan Delloch photo)

It’s Smile Cookie week at Tim Horton’s, with all proceeds from cookie sales between Sept. 16-22 going to the North Coast Health Improvement Society (NCHIS) and their work to upgrade the Cancer Care Unit at the local hospital.

“We are very grateful to our local Tim Horton’s for their generous contributions – they have been an outstanding partner for local health care charities for many years. We know that our local businesses and Tim Horton’s customers will make this Smile Cookie campaign a huge success,” Stefan Delloch, president of NCHIS, said.

Last year the Smile Cookie campaign raised $3,574 in Prince Rupert.

