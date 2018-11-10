Health Services Administrator Heidi Johns accepted a cheque for $2,000 from Kimberly Dawson representing Macro Properties for the Nelson Kinney Memorial Lung Clinic. (Photo submitted by Judy Fraser)
Prince Rupert lung clinic reaches its fundraising goal.
Lung clinic being launched in honour of late Prince Rupert councillor
Health Services Administrator Heidi Johns accepted a cheque for $2,000 from Kimberly Dawson representing Macro Properties for the Nelson Kinney Memorial Lung Clinic. With the donation, the committee has reached its fundraising goal.(Photo submitted by Judy Fraser)
