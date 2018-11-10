Health Services Administrator Heidi Johns accepted a cheque for $2,000 from Kimberly Dawson representing Macro Properties for the Nelson Kinney Memorial Lung Clinic. (Photo submitted by Judy Fraser)

Prince Rupert lung clinic reaches its fundraising goal.

Lung clinic being launched in honour of late Prince Rupert councillor

Health Services Administrator Heidi Johns accepted a cheque for $2,000 from Kimberly Dawson representing Macro Properties for the Nelson Kinney Memorial Lung Clinic. With the donation, the committee has reached its fundraising goal.(Photo submitted by Judy Fraser)

READ MORE: Teens raise $1,000 for Nelson Kinney Lung Clinic

READ MORE: New lung clinic to be named after Nelson Kinney


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
This Week Podcast — Episode 110

Just Posted

Undefeated Rampage face off against River Kings

Prince Rupert and Terrace are set to face off Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

North Coast figure skater to star in Dancing On Ice

Carlotta Edwards learned to skate in Prince Rupert, before becoming a star with millions of viewers

Junior Girls Rainmakers gear up for volleyball zones

Charles Hays Secondary School volleyball team will travel to Terrace to compete in a play day

Web Poll: Should the government have stepped in earlier to resolve the strike?

The strike hit Prince Rupert on the morning of Friday, November 9

Update: Prince Rupert postal workers go on strike

Canadian Union of Postal Workers began rolling strikes in October

This Week Podcast — Episode 110

Comedian Joey Jack co-hosts the show that delves into Prince Rupert news headlines and events

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver still an impressive 4-0-2 in last six games

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Hockey player’s flow a no-go for BCHL poll

Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes left off best hockey hair poll

Welfare Food Challenge cancelled as rent rates leave $5.75 per week for food

With increasing rent on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, welfare rates would leave less than $6 a week for participants in the advocacy challenge

‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

The 68-year-old has had an undeniable impact in his 490 appearances as B.C. Lions head coach

Most Read