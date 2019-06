Donation will add a carnival show to the Seafest lineup

The Prince Rupert Lions Club presented a cheque for $2,000 on Monday to sponsor Dr. Von Houligan’s Carnival of Calamities at Seafest this weekend. The travelling show will be one of the many attractions taking place at the annual festival which will be held on June 7-9 this year.

READ MORE: Joy Sundin steps down from festival coordinator role

READ MORE: Happy Pirates of the Pacific for the 41st annual Seafest

Alex Kurial | Journalist