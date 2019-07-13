Programs prove popular at local library

Total number of members at Prince Rupert Library drops however

The Prince Rupert Public Library published their 2018 Annual Report this week, highlighting the moves and changes made during the past year while also taking a look ahead to future plans.

Total membership for the library went down from over 9,000 to 8,514. New membership went up compared to the previous year however, with 381 people joining the library in 2018.

The number of children in programs also increased significantly, up over 600 registrants to 1,697 during the year. Adults in programs went up slightly since 2017, from 1,217 to 1,271.

READ MORE: Poetry month sees launch of “Oona River Poems” at Rupert library

In the report, chairperson Glen Groulx praised the many community groups operating out of the library, such as the Adult Literacy Program, Children’s programs, and clubs like knitting and photography.

Along with chief librarian Joe Zelwietro, Groulx also outlined the library’s plan to come up with a multi-year strategic plan. The goal will be to determine a path for future board members and staff, as well as strengthen and build relationships in the community.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City — Joe Zelwietro sees the library for more than its books

The library’s relationship with technology was also a focus. With more day to day life revolving around the online realm, the library said they will be offering more online resources and lessons so that everyone is able to participate in the digital push.

Inclusivity was a common theme throughout the report, with the library highlighting its ability to offer learning services to low income residents, or people who might not otherwise be able to access essential services.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cow Bay Day put out to pasture: Second event in a month cancelled in Prince Rupert due to lack of volunteers

Just Posted

Programs prove popular at local library

Total number of members at Prince Rupert Library drops however

Prince Rupert swimming cohort shines in Winnipeg

Swim Club places 13th out of 33 clubs at ManSask event

Terrace Friendship Centre awarded $200,000 for MMIWG project

Project brings together Northwest communities to create long-term change, says executive director

Prince Rupert girls feature on a team of their own

Northwest softball team ready to take the field at provincials

Canada divests from Prince Rupert’s Ridley coal terminal, First Nations to get portion

Ten per cent of shares transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation

Case closed on an illustrious career

Judge Herman Seidemann retiring after over 40 years serving the law in Prince Rupert

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Most Read