Prince Rupert Library recognizes National Indigenous History Month

Friends of the Library Book Club puts the focus on Indigenous authors and reconciliation

The Prince Rupert Public Library recognized National Indigenous History Month in June by selecting a number of Indigenous authors for their monthly Friends of the Library Book Club.

The motive was to “foster understanding of Indigenous issues, and put Indigenous authors into prominence,” Lou Allison said. Allison is a library assistant, and also runs the Friends of the Library Book Club.

The books selected for the June book club featured Indigenous authors with diverse backgrounds and experiences. In the spirit of Indigenous History Month, the works featured a commonality of searching for the best way forward after centuries of discrimination and abuse against Canada’s original inhabitants.

Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson follows 16-year-old Jared as he attempts to navigate a number of difficult family dynamics. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Adawga Gant Wilaaytga Gyetga Suwildook, or Rituals of Respect and the Sea Otter Hunt by Henry Reeves and illustrated by Sara Porter. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)