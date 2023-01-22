Prince Rupert Library lent out 48,230 items during 2022

Looking for some inspiration in what to read? The Prince Rupert Public Library recently tallied its list of the most borrowed books of 2022, which is sure to give you some good ideas.
In total, the Prince Rupert Public Library lent out 48,230 items during the year.
This number is higher than the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it is lower than the years before 2020, Joe Zelwietro, chief librarian, explained.
“So I hope this upward trend will continue for the next few years,” he added.
In adult fiction, the top three most popular books of the year were all published last year. First was The Maid: A Novel by Nita Prose, second was Something to Hide by Elizabeth George and third was The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont.
Borrowers can keep each rental for three weeks at a time. If each person who borrowed a specific book kept it for the maximum rental period, 17 people could borrow that item during the year. The Maid: A Novel was borrowed by 15 patrons in 2022, which suggests it did not spend very much time at the library shelves.
For people who prefer non-fiction, the top book of the year was The Addiction Innoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence by Jessica Lahey. The second most borrowed book was Fierce Self-Compassion: How Women Can Harness Kindness to Speak Up, Claim their Power and Thrive by Kristin Neff, followed by Beyond Weird: Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Quantum Physics is Different by Philip Ball.
Lists were also created for the city’s younger readers. The most borrowed fiction book of the year among juvenile readers was Princess Bedtime Stories (no author listed). The second was Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney and the third was Batman and Robin Team Up! by Donald B. Lemke.
10 most borrowed adult fiction
The Maid: A Novel by Nita Prose
Something to Hide by Elizabeth George
The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont
It Ends with Us: A Novel by Colleen Hoover
Regretting You: A Novel by Colleen Hoover
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Oh William!: A Novel by Elizabeth Strout
Violeta: A Novel by Isabel Allende,
A Man of Honor by Barbara Taylor Bradford
The Tide Between Us by Olive Collins
10 most borrowed adult non-fiction
The Addiction Innoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence by Jessica Lahey
Fierce Self-Compassion: How Women Can Harness Kindness to Speak Up, Claim their Power, and Thrive by Kristin Neff
Beyond Weird: Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Quantum Physics is Different by Philip Ball
Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey
The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History by Elizabeth Kolbert
How to Go on Living When Someone you Love Dies by Therese A. Rando
Dempsey Bob: In His Own Voice by Dempsey Bob
Daring Greatly: How the Courage to be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead by Brené Brown
Super Gut: Reprogram your Microbiome to Restore Health, Lose Weight, and Turn Back the Clock by William Davis
10 most borrowed children and youth fiction
Princess Bedtime Stories
Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney
Batman and Robin Team Up! by Donald B. Lemke
Marvellous Munsch: A Robert Munsch Collection by Robert N. Munsch
Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey
Disney Princess: The Essential Guide by Victoria Saxon
The Usborne Book of Princess Stories by Stephen Cartwright
The FitzOsbornes at War by Michelle Cooper
Splish, splash, Ducky! by Lucy Cousins
Superworm by Julia Donaldson
10 most borrowed children and youth non-fiction
Ingles Diccionario Ilustrado
Dog Breed Guide: The Complete Reference to Your Best Friend Fur-ever by Tamara J. Resler
Guinness World Records 2022
The Mysteries of the Universe by Will Gater
Dinosaurs by Romain Amiot
Unofficial Minecraft Life Hacks Labs for Kids: How to Stay Sharp, Have Fun, Avoid Bullies, and Be the Creative Ruler of Your Universe by Adam Clarke
The Big Book of Amazing LEGO Creations with Bricks you Already Have: 75+ Brand-New Vehicles, Castles, Games, Workable Gadgets and Other Unique Projects for Endless Creative Play by Sarah Dees
How Trains Work: Explore the World of Trains Inside and Out with Loads of Flaps to Lift! by Clive Gifford
Where’s Waldo?: Double Trouble at the Museum by Martin Handford
Cool Creations in 101 Pieces by Sean Kenney
