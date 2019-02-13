The City of Prince Rupert launched its new online engagement platform on Feb. 12 (Photo from engage.princerupert.ca)

Prince Rupert launches public enagement website

Online platform designed to gather feedback from the public to help inform policy

The City of Prince Rupert is hoping a new online platform well help it measure the pulse of its residents more effectively.

On Feb. 12, the city launched a new engagement portal that will allow it to collect information and feedback from the public.

READ MORE: City scores grant for online-engagement platform

It is hoped that this website, engage.princerupert.ca, will help to better inform and direct public policy decisions for local government.

“We know that our residents look online more and more for information and to engage,” said Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain in a press release. “We want this new site to be a one stop shop for the community to get information on upcoming city initiatives and priorities, and provide valuable feedback.”

According to the release, the site will gather feedback on topics such as downtown revitalization, emergency preparedness, the 2019 budget, recreation services and current applications for cannabis retail locations in Prince Rupert.

The city is offering entry into a draw for a $100 grocery gift card as an incentive for residents who complete the survey within the next 60 days.

While this platform will be a part of the city’s data gathering strategy moving forward, the release states that it will not replace the official consultation processes or face-to-face communication.

Eighty per cent of the funding for the project came from the BC Smart Communities Pilot funding program, which is aimed at smaller districts and rural cities that require better access to technology.

Prince Rupert’s proposal was awarded $22,120 toward the program in November, 2018.

The District of Logan Lake, the City of Port Alberni and the municipalities of Castlegar, Nelson, Rossland and Trail also received grant funds for projects.

READ MORE: City launches its own app and emergency notification system

