Prince Rupert hosts first Autism Support Fair

Brittaney Finnigan and Sarah MacCarthy hope to bring the autism community together in the city

Two year old Katarina Tyre plays with some playdoh during the Autism and Family Support Fair on April 28. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Brittaney Finnigan and Sarah MacCarthy were two mothers who were able to support each other while navigating the complex path of taking care of children on the autism spectrum. On April 28, the two helped to bring the broader community together in Prince Rupert.

The pair hosted Prince Rupert’s first Autism and Family Support Fair on Saturday at Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. The purpose of the event was to have a day of fun, socialize, and help parents who have autistic children find a support network. There were lots of arts and crafts, sensory bins, face painting and information booths available with professionals who could provide services such as speech therapy and occupational therapy.

READ MORE: Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.

Later in the afternoon, the Prince Rupert Fire Department brought their fire truck outside the Civic Centre where they showed off the truck’s bells and whistles and gave the children and opportunity to see and touch some of its equipment.

“We wanted to bring the community together, celebrate the kids, support the parents and just kind of revitalize and restart the support community in Prince Rupert,” said Finnigan.

Finnigan’s son, Peter, had not been diagnosed when she met MacCarthy. The two were introduced to each other through a mutual friend and MacCarthy, who had already been taking care of her son Jack, walked her through the process.

“She told me who to call and who to talk to and how to get started,” Finnigan said. “She was a big help to me at that time.”

READ MORE: More support needed for those aging with autism

MacCarthy said that same support was generally lacking in Prince Rupert, and hoped that through events like the fair, more parents can be brought together.

“When you’re reaching out and you need someone to get you, you have your neighbour to reach to and you’ve got friends, and now you have strangers,” she said. “Now bringing everyone together in a room, the next time you’re standing in line waiting for your coffee you can say ‘Hey, I remember meeting you last weekend, how’s it going?’”



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter