Prince Rupert Hospice aims to help with advance care planning

Information booth will be set up Friday, April 21 in the foyer of the Northern Savings Credit Union

Prince Rupert & District Hospice Society will have volunteers at an advance care planning information table from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday, April 21 in the foyer of the Northern Savings Credit Union.

If you’re looking to make an advance care plan, this is an excellent opportunity to get information and recommendations.

“Advanced care planning is something that we all need,” said Joanne Ritchie, program coordinator for the non-profit group.

“If for whatever reason you’re unable to speak for yourself, you need to have a plan in place and someone you trust to make decisions on your behalf.”

Ritchie explained that advance care planning is a process of reflection and communication with those you care about. It’s important to understand your own values and wishes if you want to be prepared for the worst.

“It’s just as important for young people,” she said. “Skiing accidents or brain injuries are all cases where you need a plan.”

She encourages everyone to check out the booth and speak with trained volunteers.

Pop-up banner image