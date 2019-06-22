Prince Rupert cyclists getting a jump on fighting cancer

Janess Iverson, Bill Parmar and Steve Weir perform work on Parmar’s bike to make sure it is ready for the upcoming Ride to Conquer Cancer. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert cyclists are fixing up bikes in hopes of raising money for their Ride to Conquer Cancer.

“We want to get kids’ bikes ready for the summer, so kids and families can ride safely together,” said Steve Weir, one of the team members. “Riding and exercising together is a great way to prevent cancer.”

On Saturday, June 22, a dedicated group riders set up outside of Tim Hortons to raise awareness about their annual cycle. People are free to bring their bikes by for cleaning and maintenance, and donate to the cause if they wish.

Chris Last makes sure this bike wheel is ready to roll. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

This is year 11 for the ride, organized by the BC Cancer Agency, where they will pass the $100 million mark raised over the past decade to fight cancer.

Weir said in addition to helping the cause, there are health benefits to having safe and reliable bicycle transportation available.

“Hopefully it will get people either continuing their healthy lifestyle, or starting it,” added Weir.

Tim Hortons will be pitching in to help as well, with a portion of all Smile Cookies sold today going to the ride’s cause.

The ride will take place on Aug. 24-25, and run over 200 km from Vancouver to Hope.

