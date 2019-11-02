Damian Brown slings at shot at the monsters to keep them away. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert creeps it real for Halloween 2019

Port Edward residents also got in on the action at North Pacific Cannery

It was a fang-tastic and boo-tiful Halloween in the city.

Prince Rupert kicked off Halloween 2019 at the Nisga’a Hall’s haunted house, followed by a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and ending with Halloween Fest at the Civic Centre.

Port Edward residents also got in on the action with a haunted house and the Chamber of Chills hosted by the North Pacific Cannery the Sunday before Halloween.

 

Even Tinker Bell wears rain boots on the North Coast! submitted by Simone Clarke is the winner of The Northern Views front-page photo contest. Five-year-old Christine Dressel and her mom went trick-or-treating along the North Pacific Cannery who hosted their sixth annual Halloween event, Terror at the Cannery. Last year’s event brought out 694 people to NPC and this year saw just as many and complete devouring of the chili and hot dogs, according to Ann Leach, manager of the site. Port Edward Mayor Knut Bjorndal was in attendance giving out candy to the kids. Meanwhile, the spine-tingling Chamber of Chills attraction — a narrated walk through the company store — was choreographed to an original tale by Prince Ruperts Michael Gurney.

Michael Gurney, general manager at the Lester Centre hosted a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Dr. Frank-N-Furter and groupie Nell Campbell from The Rocky Horror Picture show make an appearance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Don’t push his buttons! Halloween began in mid-September for Hans Seidemann who took 6 weeks to make his functioning 1970s Simon game costume. The highest score of 16 went to Sierra. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Little Wolf Barker eats candy off the belly of dad Scott Barker as they relax after an eventful Halloween Fest. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Behind a poop emoji mask lies a Marcus Helin. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Justi Morrsion (right) and Carson Humpherville (centre) put toilet paper to good use as they zombify friend Aurora. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Kage Dickens roars in his T-Rex costume. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Panda Atharv Bhatt isn’t afraid of a little kitty cat. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

More than 1,000 parents and kids attended Halloween Fest 2019 that all the candy was gobbled up by the end of the night. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Fireworks ended the night at Halloween Fest 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Previous story
The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Just Posted

Prince Rupert creeps it real for Halloween 2019

Port Edward residents also got in on the action at North Pacific Cannery

Jingling all the way back to Prince Rupert

Santa Claus will be steering the Jingle Boat Express back into the harbour this Christmas

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

A field trip to remember

Students from Lax Kxeen spent a special afternoon out in anticipation of Remembrance Day

Prince Rupert employers celebrated for equal opportunity practices

Thompson Community Services is recognizing fair employment for persons with disabilities

MVP of the Week: Soccer to Socratic

David Armstrong is showing his skills on the soccer field, debate team, and beyond

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

UPDATE: One arrested in fatal early morning Kamloops crash

Motorists asked to avoid 1st Avenue as investigation continues

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Most Read