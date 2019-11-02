Prince Rupert creeps it real for Halloween 2019

Port Edward residents also got in on the action at North Pacific Cannery

Damian Brown slings at shot at the monsters to keep them away. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

It was a fang-tastic and boo-tiful Halloween in the city.

Prince Rupert kicked off Halloween 2019 at the Nisga’a Hall’s haunted house, followed by a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and ending with Halloween Fest at the Civic Centre.

Port Edward residents also got in on the action with a haunted house and the Chamber of Chills hosted by the North Pacific Cannery the Sunday before Halloween.

Even Tinker Bell wears rain boots on the North Coast! submitted by Simone Clarke is the winner of The Northern Views front-page photo contest. Five-year-old Christine Dressel and her mom went trick-or-treating along the North Pacific Cannery who hosted their sixth annual Halloween event, Terror at the Cannery. Last year’s event brought out 694 people to NPC and this year saw just as many and complete devouring of the chili and hot dogs, according to Ann Leach, manager of the site. Port Edward Mayor Knut Bjorndal was in attendance giving out candy to the kids. Meanwhile, the spine-tingling Chamber of Chills attraction — a narrated walk through the company store — was choreographed to an original tale by Prince Ruperts Michael Gurney.

Michael Gurney, general manager at the Lester Centre hosted a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Dr. Frank-N-Furter and groupie Nell Campbell from The Rocky Horror Picture show make an appearance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Don’t push his buttons! Halloween began in mid-September for Hans Seidemann who took 6 weeks to make his functioning 1970s Simon game costume. The highest score of 16 went to Sierra. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Little Wolf Barker eats candy off the belly of dad Scott Barker as they relax after an eventful Halloween Fest. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Behind a poop emoji mask lies a Marcus Helin. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Justi Morrsion (right) and Carson Humpherville (centre) put toilet paper to good use as they zombify friend Aurora. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Kage Dickens roars in his T-Rex costume. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Panda Atharv Bhatt isn’t afraid of a little kitty cat. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

More than 1,000 parents and kids attended Halloween Fest 2019 that all the candy was gobbled up by the end of the night. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)