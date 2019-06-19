Students at Prince Rupert Middle School with boxes and bags full of clothes after the community donated an overwhelming amount to their biannual clothing drive. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert community pulls through for middle school’s clothing drive

Prince Rupert Middle School organized an extra drive with all the clothes collected, more leftover

Prince Rupert Middle School (PRMS) asked the community to slow down their donations for their biannual clothing drive as quickly as they asked them to bring the donations in.

Less than two week ago, Arlene McMillan, an educational assistant at PRMS, only had four shares one Facebook and one bag of clothes for the drive but after a public announcement asking the community for help, she received an overwhelming amount of donations within the span of the week. So much in fact, she had two clothing drives on Wednesday June 12 and June 19.

“There is an overwhelming support from our community and we are so thankful,”said McMillan during the impromptu clothing drive.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Middle School clothing drive in desperate need of donations

Thirty bags of clothes came through the doors of PRMS within days of their call for help. There are still leftover clothes despite the extra clothing drive which McMillan said will be donated to the Kaien Island Anti-Poverty Society.

Less than two weeks ago Arlene McMillan, educational assistant at PRMS, did not even have enough clothes to fill one table at the clothing drive, until the community came to the rescue. (Arlene McMillan)

Since 2016, the school has put on the Winter Wear Walk during the fall and the Clothing Walk during the spring, usually organized by word-of-mouth, to help out kids and families in need.

McMillan said the summer and winter drives have both been very beneficial to the students at the middle school, from allowing them to have matching boots and jackets for the winter, to getting sandals and running shoes for the summer.

“Thank you again Prince Rupert,” she said.

READ MORE: Backpacks and funds collected for kids

READ MORE: B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert students prove themselves up to code

Just Posted

Another positive year for Ridley Terminal, coal shipments leading the way

Ridley Terminals Inc. held their annual meeting on Tuesday, June 18

Transport Canada reveals more details on 2018 leak at northern B.C. port

An unknown substance sent five employees to hospital at Prince Rupert’s container terminal

Prince Rupert Port Authority hits record cargo volume but a decline in revenues for 2018

PRPA held its Annual Public Meeting on Monday, June 17

Rupert Runners share memories of beloved volunteer Leslie Peloquin

Distance runner Peloquin was a Learn to Run coach in Prince Rupert for years, inspiring many

Prince Rupert marine business adds second catamaran to its fleet

100-passenger Aurora was launched this year for the Rio Tinto Kemano tunnel project

Prince Rupert students prove themselves up to code

The Sphero Olympics put local youngsters tech talents on display

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Most Read