Prince Rupert community pulls through for middle school’s clothing drive

Prince Rupert Middle School organized an extra drive with all the clothes collected, more leftover

Students at Prince Rupert Middle School with boxes and bags full of clothes after the community donated an overwhelming amount to their biannual clothing drive. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Middle School (PRMS) asked the community to slow down their donations for their biannual clothing drive as quickly as they asked them to bring the donations in.

Less than two week ago, Arlene McMillan, an educational assistant at PRMS, only had four shares one Facebook and one bag of clothes for the drive but after a public announcement asking the community for help, she received an overwhelming amount of donations within the span of the week. So much in fact, she had two clothing drives on Wednesday June 12 and June 19.

“There is an overwhelming support from our community and we are so thankful,”said McMillan during the impromptu clothing drive.

Thirty bags of clothes came through the doors of PRMS within days of their call for help. There are still leftover clothes despite the extra clothing drive which McMillan said will be donated to the Kaien Island Anti-Poverty Society.

Since 2016, the school has put on the Winter Wear Walk during the fall and the Clothing Walk during the spring, usually organized by word-of-mouth, to help out kids and families in need.

McMillan said the summer and winter drives have both been very beneficial to the students at the middle school, from allowing them to have matching boots and jackets for the winter, to getting sandals and running shoes for the summer.

“Thank you again Prince Rupert,” she said.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist