Prince Rupert celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Marlene Clifton performed her last drumming ceremony with her students, as the Aboriginal resource worker for School District 52 on National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, 2019. Clifton will be retiring from SD52 after 33 years of service. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Students from all the SD52 schools in Prince Rupert give a drumming performance on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Vander Doolin from Conrad Elementary keeps the beat as part of the SD 52 drumming performance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Clifton was honoured on stage later on for her decades of service to Prince Rupert. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Students from all the SD52 schools in Prince Rupert give a drumming performance on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Murray Smith of Lax Kw’alaams smiling proudly on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Students from all the SD52 schools in Prince Rupert give a drumming performance on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Students from all the SD52 schools in Prince Rupert give a drumming performance on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Chantale Brown, participating in the drumming performance on National Indigenous Peoples Day, with the students from the SD52 schools in Prince Rupert. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Charles Hays Secondary School teacher, Donna McNeil Clark, clapping along as she watches her students perform on the drums for National Indigenous Peoples Day. Clark noted she is wearing her Tahltan regalia which she only brings out for special occasions. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Marlene Joseph (right) leads the Gitmaxmak’ay Dancers in their performance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Gitmaxmak’ay Dancers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Tania Nyakas, of the Tsimshian, Barbara Armitage, of the Nisga’a Nation, and Wanda Pearson, of the Haida Nation, posing at their Mexican fusion food stand where they make tacos with fried bread. An idea they came up with one night while sitting on the porch, drinking and hungry with no more tacos left. They call their group “all tribes”. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Wanda Pearson, of the Haida Nation, making a chow mein bun at her Mexican fusion food stand, run with her two friends. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Luke the dog takes a break from the festivities. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Keona St. Louis put a soulful touch into her performances. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Simbiyez Wilson was another of Prince Rupert’s young talents who performed during the day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
The musical duo of Aja and Lonni provided the crowd with a late afternoon show. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Edna Ryan danced her way to a substantial number of ticket sales in the 50/50 draw. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
The comedic stylings of Lillet and Soogah provided hearty laughs from the audience. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Face painting was one of the activities available for children in attendance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Kaien Island elders Sheila McDonald (left) and Noella Gouzhie (sitting) had long lineups at their seafood table. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Joel West from Burns Lake had the crowd up and dancing to close out the day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

READ AND WATCH MORE: Prince Rupert’s Art Sterritt is helping seniors feel at home

READ MORE: The inaugural Tears to Hope Relay sets off from Prince Rupert and Smithers, heading to Terrace

Previous story
The inaugural Tears to Hope Relay sets off from Prince Rupert and Smithers, heading to Terrace

Just Posted

Prince Rupert celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

There was plenty of entertainment on display during the celebrations at Rotary Waterfront Park

Superyacht and mystery passengers spotted sailing into Prince Rupert harbour

El Leon superyacht headed to Juneau, Alaska

Storey’s Excavating takes stand at Ridley Island burn trial, did not review provincial open burn policy

Prince Rupert Port Authority faces four environmental charges for 2017 Ridley Island fire

The inaugural Tears to Hope Relay sets off from Prince Rupert and Smithers, heading to Terrace

Tears to Hope Society hopes to shine a light on missing and murdered women along Highway 16

Incident involving “several dogs” halts Canada Post service on Prince Rupert street

Residents have been temporarily picking up their mail at the Prince Rupert Post Office

VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s Art Sterritt is helping seniors feel at home

Local Indigenous artist working on totem poles for Metlakatla Senior Centre, representing four clans

WEB POLL: Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?

Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?… Continue reading

In Our Opinion: National Indigenous Day, could it not be a statutory holiday?

National Indigenous Peoples Day held June 21, coincides with the longest day of the year

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

The inaugural Tears to Hope Relay sets off from Prince Rupert and Smithers, heading to Terrace

Tears to Hope Society hopes to shine a light on missing and murdered women along Highway 16

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

Most Read