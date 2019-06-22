Prince Rupert celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Marlene Clifton performed her last drumming ceremony with her students, as the Aboriginal resource worker for School District 52 on National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, 2019. Clifton will be retiring from SD52 after 33 years of service. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Students from all the SD52 schools in Prince Rupert give a drumming performance on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Vander Doolin from Conrad Elementary keeps the beat as part of the SD 52 drumming performance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Clifton was honoured on stage later on for her decades of service to Prince Rupert. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Murray Smith of Lax Kw’alaams smiling proudly on National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Chantale Brown, participating in the drumming performance on National Indigenous Peoples Day, with the students from the SD52 schools in Prince Rupert. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Charles Hays Secondary School teacher, Donna McNeil Clark, clapping along as she watches her students perform on the drums for National Indigenous Peoples Day. Clark noted she is wearing her Tahltan regalia which she only brings out for special occasions. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Marlene Joseph (right) leads the Gitmaxmak’ay Dancers in their performance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Gitmaxmak’ay Dancers. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Tania Nyakas, of the Tsimshian, Barbara Armitage, of the Nisga’a Nation, and Wanda Pearson, of the Haida Nation, posing at their Mexican fusion food stand where they make tacos with fried bread. An idea they came up with one night while sitting on the porch, drinking and hungry with no more tacos left. They call their group “all tribes”. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Wanda Pearson, of the Haida Nation, making a chow mein bun at her Mexican fusion food stand, run with her two friends. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Luke the dog takes a break from the festivities. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Keona St. Louis put a soulful touch into her performances. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Simbiyez Wilson was another of Prince Rupert’s young talents who performed during the day. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The musical duo of Aja and Lonni provided the crowd with a late afternoon show. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Edna Ryan danced her way to a substantial number of ticket sales in the 50/50 draw. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The comedic stylings of Lillet and Soogah provided hearty laughs from the audience. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Face painting was one of the activities available for children in attendance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Kaien Island elders Sheila McDonald (left) and Noella Gouzhie (sitting) had long lineups at their seafood table. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)