Prince Rupert celebrates French culture with maple-infused brunch
There was no shortage of maple syrup at the 9th annual Sugar Shack brunch.
French-Canadian duo, Vazzy, performed traditional tunes on stage, while children danced after a full meal of maple-infused fare.
Volunteers with the Association des francophones et francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) have organized events from Jan. 23-27 for all ages to encourage French language, culture and community.
Shannon Lough | Editor
Fisher Witzke, 8, and Kaeden De Araujo, 8, make maple taffy at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) French-Canadian artists Vazzy at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Janet Pierce with three-year-old Connlan Pierce at his first Sugar Shack brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) French-Canadian artists Vazzy at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Prince Rupert AFFNO director Chantal Cornwall at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Serving up tourtière at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Gunner Martin, 12, serves up ham at AFFNO’s Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Marie-Jacques (right) and Dorine Bessette came from Terrace to volunteer at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Claire Guzman, 7, and Chloe Bautista, 4, work on arts and crafts at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Deb Parent and Janet Parent, 5, at the arts and crafts table at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Sheldon Viskouic, Patricia Hill, baby Vivian and Ear Dennis dig into pancakes and ham at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Fisher Witzke, 8, and Kaeden De Araujo, 8, make maple taffy at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Charles Hays Secondary Students, Pia Khaira and her friend volunteer at the annual Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Ari Brown, 10, and her brother Damien Brown, 4, learn to make maple taffy with Yogi Dufresne and Estelle Mitchell at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)