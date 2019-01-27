Prince Rupert celebrates French culture with maple-infused brunch

There was no shortage of maple syrup at the 9th annual Sugar Shack brunch.

French-Canadian duo, Vazzy, performed traditional tunes on stage, while children danced after a full meal of maple-infused fare.

Volunteers with the Association des francophones et francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) have organized events from Jan. 23-27 for all ages to encourage French language, culture and community.

READ MORE: How sweet it is — Sugar Shack is back for ninth year

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Fisher Witzke, 8, and Kaeden De Araujo, 8, make maple taffy at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
French-Canadian artists Vazzy at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Janet Pierce with three-year-old Connlan Pierce at his first Sugar Shack brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
French-Canadian artists Vazzy at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Prince Rupert AFFNO director Chantal Cornwall at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Serving up tourtière at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Gunner Martin, 12, serves up ham at AFFNO’s Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Marie-Jacques (right) and Dorine Bessette came from Terrace to volunteer at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Claire Guzman, 7, and Chloe Bautista, 4, work on arts and crafts at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Deb Parent and Janet Parent, 5, at the arts and crafts table at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Sheldon Viskouic, Patricia Hill, baby Vivian and Ear Dennis dig into pancakes and ham at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Fisher Witzke, 8, and Kaeden De Araujo, 8, make maple taffy at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Charles Hays Secondary Students, Pia Khaira and her friend volunteer at the annual Sugar Shack Brunch on Jan. 26. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Ari Brown, 10, and her brother Damien Brown, 4, learn to make maple taffy with Yogi Dufresne and Estelle Mitchell at the 9th annual Sugar Shack Brunch. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
Prince Rupert students learn to make art on a string
Next story
Is your dog one of Canada’s top 10 most popular breeds?

Just Posted

Fifteen Rupert gymnasts qualify for Gymnastics BC tournament

Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club shines in Smithers tournament over the weekend

Junior Rainmakers win Coastal Clash Tournament

Prince Rupert’s Charles Hays Secondary School team went 3-0 over the weekend

Propane, coal and port expansion helped economy is stabilize: says NDIT report

Second annual State of the North report released by Northern Development Initiative Trust

Kangaroos outlast Rampage, win CIHL crown

The Rampage conceded a late goal to lose 6-5 on Jan. 27

Prince Rupert celebrates French culture with maple-infused brunch

Photos and video from the French-Canadian event organized by AFFNO

Prince Rupert students learn to make art on a string

String artist Anne Glover taught Prince Rupert students about string art this week

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Most Read