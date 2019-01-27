Prince Rupert celebrates French culture with maple-infused brunch

There was no shortage of maple syrup at the 9th annual Sugar Shack brunch.

French-Canadian duo, Vazzy, performed traditional tunes on stage, while children danced after a full meal of maple-infused fare.

Volunteers with the Association des francophones et francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) have organized events from Jan. 23-27 for all ages to encourage French language, culture and community.

READ MORE: How sweet it is — Sugar Shack is back for ninth year

Shannon Lough | Editor

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send ShannonLike theonFollow us on