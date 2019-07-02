The lion dance featured a number of impressive feats, including this table portion. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

VIDEO AND STORY: Prince Rupert celebrations headlined with First Nations and Chinese collaboration

Chinese lion dancing and First Nations drumming delight the Canada Day crowd at Mariners Park

Canada Day festivities at Mariners Park started with a bang on Monday as the Prince Rupert Chinese Association and Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers teamed up for a memorable performance.

Part of the Canada Day “All Canadian Simultaneous Drumming Celebration” taking part in cities across the country, both groups took the opportunity to show off special, and entertaining, aspects of their cultures.

Alan Phuong, Catherine Phuong, Julian Mar, Kokoro Otake, Dianna Vuu and Anna Nguyen are part of the Prince Rupert Chinese Association lion dance team. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“We want to show that First Nations are also part of Canada, and we celebrate with them on this day,” said Gerald Robinson. Robinson was taking part after arriving in town with the Gathering Our Strength Canoe Journey. Along with the Nisga’a Dancers, and a number of other participants, Robinson wanted to be sure that the land’s original residents were properly recognized.

“The drumming, we’re going to make noise and let Canada know that everybody’s here celebrating this beautiful day.”

Julian Mar was the lead drummer for the lion dance portion of the performance, and explained the training that goes into mastering the craft.

“It takes maybe a day to put on a dance, but a lifetime to get really good at it,” said Mar. Mar explained that his team doesn’t perform some of the more adventurous moves seen at the higher levels, but a number of acrobatic maneuvers and table dancing showed that the young dancers of the Chinese Association have the potential to join the elite ranks.

The Prince Rupert Chinese Association and Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers paired up to showcase their skills at Canada Day celebrations. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The collaboration was well received by the crowd, highlighting a pair of cultures that provide rich heritage to the Prince Rupert community.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Transition Prince Rupert is sprucing up the city
Next story
PHOTO GALLERY: Prince Rupert celebrates Canada Day 2019

Just Posted

VIDEO AND STORY: Prince Rupert celebrations headlined with First Nations and Chinese collaboration

Chinese lion dancing and First Nations drumming delight the Canada Day crowd at Mariners Park

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Last of the small time florists in Prince Rupert

Alison Brunelle of Four Seasons Flowers hangs up her shears after decades of service and memories

Positive Prince Rupert sets out for a summer clean

Moresby Trail the recipient of the organization’s latest cleanup effort

VIDEO: Transition Prince Rupert is sprucing up the city

The Argosy unveiled a new mural made by local and Vancouver artists

PHOTO GALLERY: Prince Rupert celebrates Canada Day 2019

It was a jam-packed day at Mariners Park, full of music, dancing and play

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Most Read