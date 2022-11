Halloween at the North Pacific Cannery. (Thom Barker photo) Halloween at the North Pacific Cannery. (Thom Barker photo) Halloween at the North Pacific Cannery. (Thom Barker photo) Halloween at the North Pacific Cannery. (Thom Barker photo) Two-and-a-half year old Myles Stromdahl plays with stickers during Prince Rupert Fire Rescue’s open house Oct. 29. (Thom Barker photo) Jaxson Yaroshuk, 7, tries on some firefighting gear during Prince Rupert Fire Rescue’s open house Oct. 29. (Thom Barker photo) Jaxson Yaroshuk, 7, takes a turn on the portable ‘jaws of life’ during Prince Rupert Fire Rescue’s open house Oct. 29. (Thom Barker photo) Haunted House at the Nisga’a Hall. (Thom Barker photo) Haunted House at the Nisga’a Hall. (Thom Barker photo) Haunted House at the Nisga’a Hall. (Thom Barker photo) Haunted House at the Nisga’a Hall. (Thom Barker photo) Haunted House at the Nisga’a Hall. (Thom Barker photo)

Children of all ages were able to enjoy a variety of events this past weekend.

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Youth held their annual Haunted House on Oct. 28 at the Nisga’a Hall.

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue hosted an open house on Oct. 29. Children were shown the fire trucks, the jaws of life and sent home with activity books.

Out at the North Pacific Cannery, Terror at the Cannery made its return after a two-year absence on Oct. 29.

City of Prince RupertDistrict of Port EdwardHalloween