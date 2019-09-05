Prince Rupert alumn part of first cohort to graduate from new Health Science Ph.D. program

Prince Rupert’s Jessie King is now a Dr. Jessie King, but not the medical kind.

In May, King successfully defended her thesis and received her Ph.D. in Health Science. She was also part of the first batch of cohorts to graduate from the new program offered at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC).

King grew up in Prince Rupert her whole life. In 2009, after completing university at Coast Mountain College (then known as Northwest Community College) she went on to begin her master’s degree.

King studied Indigenous identities and the myths and stereotypes around them. Her Ph.D. built on that research but from the perspective of health.

“I don’t do research for research’s sake. I wanted to do something that would honour the strength of the women in Kitkatla and what they had to go through for many years,” she said.

King’s Ph.D. focused on racial battle fatigue — a term to describe the social and psychological stress effects of being part of a historically marginalized group — and the effects on their life. Eventually, her research steered in the direction of exploring the day-to-day internal conversations that an individual goes through when thinking about their Indigenous identity.

Jessie King on graduation day standing next to her proud father Larry King. (photo courtesy of Jessie King)

“Has something happened to you that made you think about your identity today? Do you feel safe enough to reveal your identity in a group?” explained King. “For example, people will ask me to give them my opinion on Indigenous issues I might know nothing about. That is an example of tokenization stress.”

King also explored the gender discrimination in the Indian Act and the effects that had on women. One co-researcher and interviewee in her research recalled getting married to a non-Indigenous man and immediately getting kicked off the reserve after her brothers called the RCMP to report her.

Coincidentally on Aug. 17, a few months after she completed that facet of her research, the long-controversial provision in the Indian Act was repealed, which was a validating experience for King.

“It was extremely wonderful to see that in the news and validating to see that all of our messaging is getting out,” she said.

King also completed her degree while giving birth to two sons, now two and five. She is currently working with Northern Health as the lead of research and community engagement where she also plans to work on a post-doctorate.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist