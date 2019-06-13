The Zorba’s Tavern mural was painted over last week to make way for new business. The Greek restaurant, established in 1985, will be closing down at the end of June, one year shy of their 35th anniversary. (Google Street View)

Pizzeria replacing Zorba’s Taverna at the end of the month

The iconic quirky mural from Prince Rupert’s Greek restaurant was painted over this week

Zorba’s Taverna will be shutting down just shy of their 35th year anniversary.

“I have no choice. I’m getting old,” said owner Antone Mariampillai.

The end of Zorba’s means no longer seeing their iconic, quirky mural of the excited businessman when passing by Second Avenue West and Sixth St. The mural was painted over this week to make way for the new business in town.

Mariampillai said that at the age of 77, it is getting hard running the Greek restaurant with little help. Zorba’s Taverna has been operating since 1985 and is scheduled to serve their last meal in June.

Taking over the lease for the restaurant is Ashok Katika who will be opening up Vihaan Pizzeria on Canada Day.

Mariampillai said this is not the last of Zorba’s. As owner of the building, he is still making profit from the lease and said Zorba’s will come back if the new owners decide things are not working out.

“If they end up quitting, then Zorba’s will come back if someone wants to come run it,” said Mariampillai.

READ MORE: Kitchen at risk of closing without volunteers at the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre

Zorba’s Taverna, established in 1985, will be closing down at the end of June. (The Northern View / Stock Photo)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

Just Posted

Blaze consumes homes on Third Avenue West

Prince Rupert fire crews continue to battle the fire as it encroaches on the Pacific Inn

Ridley Island burn trial continues, thoroughness of conservationist’s investigation questioned

Prince Rupert Port Authority faces four environmental charges for 2017 fire

Asbestos caution tape around water main break is a false alarm

The break occurred on land managed by M’akola Housing Society in Prince Rupert

Port Edward council updates on wolf attacks and work camp lease extended

Mayor Knut Bjorndal raises concern, at June 11 council, over dumping in slough

Council Briefs, June 10: “Goat bylaw” in review

Weed shops now in province’s hands, 2018 in review, and new members on airport board

VIDEO: Goats forced to leave Prince Rupert

Goats, Hanny and Tanny, return to Hazelton due to livestock bylaw

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Most Read