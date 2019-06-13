Pizzeria replacing Zorba’s Taverna at the end of the month

The iconic quirky mural from Prince Rupert’s Greek restaurant was painted over this week

The Zorba’s Tavern mural was painted over last week to make way for new business. The Greek restaurant, established in 1985, will be closing down at the end of June, one year shy of their 35th anniversary. (Google Street View)

Zorba’s Taverna will be shutting down just shy of their 35th year anniversary.

“I have no choice. I’m getting old,” said owner Antone Mariampillai.

The end of Zorba’s means no longer seeing their iconic, quirky mural of the excited businessman when passing by Second Avenue West and Sixth St. The mural was painted over this week to make way for the new business in town.

Mariampillai said that at the age of 77, it is getting hard running the Greek restaurant with little help. Zorba’s Taverna has been operating since 1985 and is scheduled to serve their last meal in June.

Taking over the lease for the restaurant is Ashok Katika who will be opening up Vihaan Pizzeria on Canada Day.

Mariampillai said this is not the last of Zorba’s. As owner of the building, he is still making profit from the lease and said Zorba’s will come back if the new owners decide things are not working out.

“If they end up quitting, then Zorba’s will come back if someone wants to come run it,” said Mariampillai.

Zorba’s Taverna, established in 1985, will be closing down at the end of June. (The Northern View / Stock Photo)

