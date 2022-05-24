Pineridge Elementary gets creative during the Cardboard Challenge

Taegan Jeffrey-Stewart and her sister Halli hard at work during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) Tobi Sheppard peeking out of the house that he built during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) Adelyn Sampson with the crow she made out of cardboard during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) The crow Adelyn Sampson made out of cardboard during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) Subaig Gill happily shows off his creature he made during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) A robot that was crafted during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) Michael Choi playing basketball at the carnival-style game he and his friends built during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19 and his friends built. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) Basketball game that Michael Choi and his friends built during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) Lily Robinson carefully cutting the tape to hold together the creation she was working on during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) Autumn Venn-Moore shows off her creature she made using cardboard, glue, tape, feathers and a lot of imagination during the Cardboard Challenge. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) Jayce Lincoln shows off her creature that she made using cardboard, glue, tape, feathers and a lot of skill during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) Naveed Wekel concentrating on cutting out a hand to attach to his money machine during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) Tyson Cochrane proudly displace a new form of running shoe which he hand-crafted during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View) A close-up of the running shoes that Tyson Cochrane hand-crafted during the Cardboard Challenge at Pineridge Elementary School May 19. (Melissa Ash/ The Northern View)

Pineridge Elementary School was a flurry of construction during the Cardboard Challenge on May 19.

Students spent the morning building projects out of cardboard, tape and string. Then, in the afternoon, they shared what they had made.

From castles to robots and video games to running shoes, the school was transformed into a museum of cardboard creations.

The whole school community was involved, including parents, said principal Debra Fabbi. This was the first time that parents have been able to attend the school in this way since the start of the pandemic.

The Cardboard Challenge was inspired by a nine-year-old boy, Caine Monroy, who built an entire arcade out of cardboard in his dad’s East Los Angeles auto shop.

For Pineridge it doesn’t have to be cardboard, it’s more about the process said Fabbi. It’s all about developing a project, planning it out, figuring out what works and what doesn’t work, and showing perseverance, she said.

“(Cardboard) is just something we’ve got lots of and kids, it’s amazing what they can make with cardboard.”