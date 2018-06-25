Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Tammy Ennis, right, and her daughter Karilee Ennis, second right, laugh while participating in a yoga session with pigs during a charity fundraiser at The Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary, in Aldergrove, B.C., on Sunday June 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, had some unlikely company during a string of sessions on Sunday.

Five pigs, a chihuahua and turkey wandered between mats, with one pig taking a bite out of a mat and others flopping down for some belly rubs.

RELATED: Goats get in downward dog at O’Keefe Ranch

Diane Marsh, co-founder of Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary, says they organized the “piggy yoga” as a fundraiser for the sanctuary, which is facing a few large veterinary bills for some of its ill animals.

The pigs — named Garth, Bif Naked, Moby, Munro and Wee Willy — were born on the farm in August 2017 after their potbelly mother was rescued by the B.C. SPCA in an animal cruelty seizure.

RELATED: Yoga class adds a dose of feline fun

Two weeks later, they learned she was pregnant when she gave birth to five piglets who have grown at a rapid pace thanks to genes from their father, who turned out to be a 300-kilogram market pig.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Bringing back the culture

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Youth Soccer Association wraps up season

Association chair Donovan Dias said he excited for the future potential of the league

Global Sports Bra Squad day run returns to Prince Rupert

Sixteen women shed their shirts to encourage healthy body image on June 20

Rupert cyclists tune up to conquer cancer

Prince Rupert’s Ride to Conquer Cancer team held a bike maintenance station on June 23

Heart of Our City: Bringing back the culture

Through teaching children how to harvest cedar, Fanny Nelson passes on traditional knowledge

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

This Week Podcast — Episode 90

For National Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers of Prince Rupert festivities tell us what’s coming up

Rainbow crosswalk in B.C. defaced 10 days after installation

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk has been defaced sometime over the weekend

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

Most Read

  • Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

    First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove