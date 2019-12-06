PHOTOS: Squaring up for Christmas

Prince Rupert’s mall holds a first of its own for the holidays

The first ever Rupert Square Mall Christmas Craft Fair took place over the Nov. 30-Dec. 1 weekend.

 

Sage Buchanan, Taylor Munro-Sampson and Karen Buchanan sold handmade items such as badges and soaps.

Sharon and Ira Good were tucked away at a nice corner table to sell their goods. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

