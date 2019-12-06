PHOTOS: Squaring up for Christmas

The first ever Rupert Square Mall Christmas Craft Fair took place over the Nov. 30-Dec. 1 weekend.
Prince Rupert’s mall holds a first of its own for the holidays
A focus on giving back makes the team popular both on and off the ice
Friendship House, Hülsen and other services collaborate on National Addiction Awareness Week
Hometown Hockey made a stop at Prince Rupert Middle School on Friday afternoon
Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at Montreal’s École Polytechnique
Service challenges tops Minister Judy Darcy’s trip
Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey! Is the sport part of your national identity?
More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally
Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study
38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges
Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989
Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets
More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function
Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.
Team B.C. basketball selections mean plenty of representation for Prince Rupert
Tara Slone touring Prince Rupert in advance of the weekend event