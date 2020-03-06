PHOTOS | Hoobiyee 2020

From Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, the village of Gitlaxt’aamiks (New Aiyansh) hosted the Nisga’a New Year with lots of dancing, singing and food.
Hoobiyee is a celebration for the Nisga’a people coinciding with the waxing of the crescent moon in February and generally when the oolichan begin to make their return to the Nass River. The name stems from the Nisga’a word Hoobixis-hee, which refers to the bowl end of a wooden spoon.
The event marked another year of good times in hopes of a plentiful harvest ahead.
(Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)
